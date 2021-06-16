Maluma (né Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is a Colombian musician. He rose to fame after the 2015 release of his second album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and featured three singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, "Borró Cassette," "El Perdedor" and "Sin Contrato." Maluma's next two albums, 2018's F.A.M.E. and 2019's 11:11, also reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and his fifth album, 2020's Papi Juancho reached number two. His most famous songs include "Felices los 4" (featuring Marc Anthony), "Corazón" (featuring Nego do Borel), "Clandestino" (with Shakira), "HP" and "Hawái" (with The Weeknd). In 2018, he won a Latin Grammy Award for his album F.A.M.E. Maluma is also known for acting and appeared in the 2022 film Marry Me and recorded the voice of the character Mariano in the 2021 animated film Encanto.