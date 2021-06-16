Maluma

Maluma (né Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is a Colombian musician. He rose to fame after the 2015 release of his second album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and featured three singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, "Borró Cassette," "El Perdedor" and "Sin Contrato." Maluma's next two albums, 2018's F.A.M.E. and 2019's 11:11, also reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and his fifth album, 2020's Papi Juancho reached number two. His most famous songs include "Felices los 4" (featuring Marc Anthony), "Corazón" (featuring Nego do Borel), "Clandestino" (with Shakira), "HP" and "Hawái" (with The Weeknd). In 2018, he won a Latin Grammy Award for his album F.A.M.E. Maluma is also known for acting and appeared in the 2022 film Marry Me and recorded the voice of the character Mariano in the 2021 animated film Encanto.
Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo en el Mapa Stadium Concert
Madonna and Maluma sang their collaboration "Medellín" and Madonna's "Music" during the steamy performance
Maluma Unveils His Wax Figure at Colombia's Medellin Museum of Modern Art Ahead of Hometown Show
Madame Tussauds in Orlando originally displayed Maluma's wax figure in August 2021
Maluma Says Fans Can 'Expect the Energy' as He Announces Las Vegas Experience Maluma Land
The three-day and night event will feature performances by Becky G, DJ Snake, Blessd, Zion & Lennox and will take place on June 23-25
Watch Jennifer Lopez Go Behind-the-Scenes for Her Madison Square Garden Performance with Maluma
The duo's romantic comedy Marry Me was released in February
Maluma Says His 'Handsome' Dad Is a 'Big Inspiration' for His New Fragrance Line
Royalty by Maluma, the star's first foray into fragrance, will be available for purchase on Friday
Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar to Honor Vicente Fernández at Premio Lo Nuestro
The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami's FTX Arena with the 'Noche de Estrellas' pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision
Maluma: Get to Know the Sexy Colombian Superstar with These Hot Pics
The Colombian-born singer makes his U.S. feature film debut in the new rom-com
Gayle King Surprises Jennifer Lopez with Throwback MTV TRL Clip of 'On the 6 J.Lo'
Lopez's newest romantic comedy, Marry Me, hits theaters Friday
Watch a Hot Mashup of Songs from Jennifer Lopez's Curated Soundtrack for Her New Movie Marry Me
Maluma Drops Surprise New Single and Sensual Music Video to 'Cositas De La USA'
Maluma Says It's 'a Dream Come True' to Be the New Face of Versace Man for Spring-Summer 2022
Ricky Martin, Maluma, Gloria Estefan and More Pay Tribute to Late Mariachi Legend Vicente Fernández
Jennifer Lopez Elopes with Starstruck Owen Wilson in Sweet First Marry Me Trailer: WATCH

Marry Me is in theaters on February 11, 2022

