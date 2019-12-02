Most Recent
Downton Abbey: A New Era Gets Lavish Teaser Trailer That Takes Crawley Family on Vacation: Watch
Downton Abbey: A New Era, out in March, is a sequel to the 2019 big-screen film, seeing the return of Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and more Read More
Downton Abbey Sequel Film to Hit Theaters This Christmas with Original Cast and New Additions
Downton Abbey 2 will include new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West Read More
Maggie Smith Says Her Iconic Harry Potter and Downton Abbey Roles Weren't 'Satisfying'
Maggie Smith starred in all eight Harry Potter movies and the entire run of Downton Abbey, including the recently-released film Read More
Downton Abbey Cast Say Maggie Smith Used Her Cane to Stop Crew Member from Getting Too Close
According to Elizabeth McGovern and Allen Leech, Maggie Smith used her prop cane to stop the approach of one Downton Abbey crew member Read More
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.