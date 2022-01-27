How old was Lynda Carter when she played Wonder Woman?

The television series 'Wonder Woman' premiered on Nov. 7, 1975 when star Lynda Carter was 24 years old. The series finale aired on Sept. 11, 1978 when Carter was 27 years old.

When did Lynda Carter lose her husband?

Lynda Carter's second husband, Robert A. Altman, died on Feb. 3, 2021 of myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Who played Wonder Woman before Lynda Carter?

Before Lynda Carter starred in the television series 'Wonder Woman,' which aired 1975 to 1979, ABC aired a 'Wonder Woman' television movie in March 1974 as a pilot episode of a potential television series. Wonder Woman was portrayed by actress and former professional tennis player Cathy Lee Crosby. The initial airing did not have strong ratings and the television movie did not lead to a series.

Who does Lynda Carter play in 'Wonder Woman 1984'?

In the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984, Lynda Carter appears as Asteria, an Amazon warrior who previously wore Wonder Woman's armor. Carter is slated to reprise the role in the third Wonder Woman film.

