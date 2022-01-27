Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter is an American actress and former beauty pageant contestant. She rose to fame when she was crowned the winner of the Miss World USA 1972 beauty pageant. Carter is best known for portraying the superhero Wonder Woman on television from 1975 to 1979. She has also appeared in films like Super Troopers (2001), The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), television shows like Partners in Crime (1984), Hawkeye (1994-1995) and Supergirl (2016-2018) and commercials for Maybelline cosmetics and other products.
Lynda Carter
Full Name
Lynda Jean Cordova Carter
Hometown
Phoenix, Arizona
instagram
reallyndacarter
twitter
RealLyndaCarter
Notable Projects
Wonder Woman , Supergirl
Born
07/24/1951
Age
70

FAQs

How old was Lynda Carter when she played Wonder Woman?

The television series 'Wonder Woman' premiered on Nov. 7, 1975 when star Lynda Carter was 24 years old. The series finale aired on Sept. 11, 1978 when Carter was 27 years old.

When did Lynda Carter lose her husband?

Lynda Carter's second husband, Robert A. Altman, died on Feb. 3, 2021 of myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Who played Wonder Woman before Lynda Carter?

Before Lynda Carter starred in the television series 'Wonder Woman,' which aired 1975 to 1979, ABC aired a 'Wonder Woman' television movie in March 1974 as a pilot episode of a potential television series. Wonder Woman was portrayed by actress and former professional tennis player Cathy Lee Crosby. The initial airing did not have strong ratings and the television movie did not lead to a series.

Who does Lynda Carter play in 'Wonder Woman 1984'?

In the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984, Lynda Carter appears as Asteria, an Amazon warrior who previously wore Wonder Woman's armor. Carter is slated to reprise the role in the third Wonder Woman film.

In what year did Lynda Carter pose for 'Playboy'?

Lynda Carter has never posed for 'Playboy' magazine. However, Carter was supposed to appear as a Playboy Playmate in the 1979 film 'Apocalypse Now.' However, because of production delays she was unable to appear in the film. In the re-edited version of the film titled 'Apocalypse Now Redux' released in 2001, Carter's nude centerfold that was shot before production as a prop briefly appears in the movie.

Most Recent

Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Announces Death of Husband Robert A. Altman at 73: 'The Love of My Life'
Lynda Carter and Robert A. Altman were married for 37 years and had two children
Director Patty Jenkins Says She Has a Group Text with Gal Gadot and Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter
Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 'Never Stop Being Fierce'
Stars You Didn't Know Were in Pageants
How Original Stars Really Feel About Their Shows and Movies Being Remade
Hollywood at Home: Peek Inside the Stunning Spaces of Brooke Shields, Rita Moreno, Lindsey Vonn and More
Lynda Carter on Why She Left Hollywood: 'I Didn't Have a Lot of Substance in My Life'

The original Wonder Woman talks about why she decided to move to Washington, D.C. at the height of her career

