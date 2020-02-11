Luke Perry (né Coy Luther Perry III) was an American actor. He rose to fame and is best known for playing Dylan McKay on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. Perry also appeared on television series like Oz from 2001 to 2002, Jeremiah from 2002 to 2004, and Riverdale from 2017 to 2019. He is also known for starring in films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), 8 Seconds (1994), The Fifth Element (1997) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). Perry passed away in March 2019 at age 52 after suffering a stroke.