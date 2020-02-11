Luke Perry

Luke Perry (né Coy Luther Perry III) was an American actor. He rose to fame and is best known for playing Dylan McKay on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. Perry also appeared on television series like Oz from 2001 to 2002, Jeremiah from 2002 to 2004, and Riverdale from 2017 to 2019. He is also known for starring in films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), 8 Seconds (1994), The Fifth Element (1997) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). Perry passed away in March 2019 at age 52 after suffering a stroke.
Shannen Doherty Remembers Late Costar Luke Perry on the Third Anniversary of His Death
Shannen Doherty's late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Luke Perry, died three years ago on March 4, 2019, following a stroke
AEW's Rey Fenix Says He Has No Broken Bones After Being Injured in Wrestling Match with Luke Perry's Son
"What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring," Rey Fenix wrote on Instagram Thursday
Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of Riverdale
Luke Perry, who died in 2019, played Fred Andrews on Riverdale
Tori Spelling Says Luke Perry Once Tried to Punch Her Abusive Ex-Boyfriend: 'He Was Family to Me'
Luke Perry died at age 52 in 2019 after suffering a stroke
Jack Perry, Luke Perry's Son, Smooches Fellow Wrestler Anna Jay in Steamy PDA-Filled Photo
Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry, the son of the late Luke Perry, took to Instagram on Monday with a photo of himself kissing fellow AEW wrestler Anna Jay
Jennie Garth Recounts Being Put in a Zoo Cage with Luke Perry to Escape 90210 Fans
"It sort of summed it up for me because I felt like a zoo animal," Jennie Garth recalls of her early fame, along with Tori Spelling on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Remember Late 90210 Costar Luke Perry's 'Calm, Easy Vibe'
"He had such an impact on the world," Tori Spelling said
Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Honors Luke Perry on Late Actor's 54th Birthday: 'Missing Him'
Luke Perry died at age 52 on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke
Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling Celebrate Show's 30th Anniversary
Jessica Alba Says She Was Told Not to Make Eye Contact with 90210 Cast as a Guest Star
David Arquette Opens Up About His 'Gracious' Friend Luke Perry: 'He Became Part of My Family'
Riverdale's KJ Apa Remembers Luke Perry: 'I Hope I Can Be Half the Man That He Was'
Jason Priestley Honors Luke Perry One Year After His Death: 'Miss You My Brother'

Luke Perry died on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke

Oscars Explain Why Luke Perry Was Left Out of the In Memoriam Segment: 'Limited Available Time'
Movies // February 11, 2020
Tori Spelling Criticizes Oscars' Exclusion of 90210 Costar Luke Perry from in Memoriam Tribute
TV // February 11, 2020
Luke Perry Left Out of Oscars 2020 in Memoriam Tribute
Movies // February 09, 2020
Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and Kristoff St. John Honored in Touching SAG Awards In Memoriam
TV // January 19, 2020
Jason Priestley Says Luke Perry's Death Is Still 'Pretty Raw' Nearly a Year After Actor's Death
TV // January 19, 2020
See Luke Perry in a Deleted Scene from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Movies // October 28, 2019
Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Pens Sweet Note on What Would've Been Actor's 53rd Birthday
TV // October 11, 2019
How Riverdale Wrote Off Luke Perry's Character Fred Andrews After Actor's Sudden Death
TV // October 09, 2019
Lili Reinhart Posts Touching Message to Late Luke Perry Ahead of Riverdale Season 4 Premiere
TV // October 09, 2019
Riverdale Cast Recalls Making 'Difficult' Luke Perry Tribute Episode: 'His Spirit Is Still with Us'
TV // October 06, 2019
Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Says Late Luke Perry Was Her 'Oracle': 'Such a Kind and Loving Soul'
TV // October 03, 2019
Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and Valerie Harper Among Late Stars Honored in Moving Emmys In Memoriam
TV // September 22, 2019
Riverdale Remembers Luke Perry: See the First Photos from the Season 4 Premiere Tribute
TV // September 03, 2019
Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Attends Peach Pit Pop-Up Honoring Late Luke Perry
TV // September 02, 2019
People Now: Trisha Yearwood Celebrates Her New Album with Us! - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 29, 2019
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Share What Luke Perry Told Them About Their Reboot
TV // August 29, 2019
Shannen Doherty Calls Rumors of Feuds on the Set of Beverly Hills, 90210 'a Misunderstanding'
TV // August 14, 2019
People Now:  William Shatner Explains His New Show The UnXplained
Celebrity // August 09, 2019
Shannen Doherty Reveals Luke Perry's Death Pushed Her to Do the Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot
TV // August 08, 2019
From a Hookup to a Pregnancy: Inside BH90210 Premiere — and How It Honored Late Luke Perry
TV // August 07, 2019
BH90210 Cast Opens Up About Missing Former Costar Luke Perry: 'There Are So Many Layers of Grief'
TV // August 07, 2019
The Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?
TV // April 03, 2022
Luke Perry's Son Jack Shares Wrestling Footage from Night Before Dad's Death
TV // August 06, 2019
Jennie Garth Says the Late Luke Perry's 'Energy' Is Felt on the BH90210 Set: 'He's with Us'
TV // July 30, 2019
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: How Do the Actors Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts?
Movies // July 29, 2019
