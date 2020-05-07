Luke Bryan
FAQs
- How did Luke Bryan meet his wife?
According to PEOPLE, "Luke was a senior at Georgia Southern University when he first spotted the blonde freshman in a bar. For him, 'it was love at first sight.' But after dating for a year and a half, the two parted ways following Luke's graduation, unable to reconcile their different stages in life. Four years later, they reconnected, and they wed on the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2006."
- How did Luke Bryan's brother die?
Luke Bryan's brother, Chris Bryan, died in 1996 in a car accident.