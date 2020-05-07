Luke Bryan

Luther "Luke" Bryan is an American country music singer and songwriter. Bryan first broke into the country music scene by writing songs for other artists in Nashville, including Billy Currington's 2007 hit "Good Directions." Later that year, Bryan released his debut single, "All My Friends Say," which peaked at number 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Bryan's debut album, I'll Stay Me, was also released in 2007. Since then, he's released albums Doin' My Thing (2009), Tailgates & Tanlines (2011), Crash My Party (2013), Spring Break...Here to Party (2013), Spring Break...Checkin' Out (2015), Kill the Lights (2015), Farm Tour... Here's to the Farmer (2016), What Makes You Country (2017) and Born Here Live Here Die Here (2020).

Bryan's music has nearly 16 billion streams worldwide, and he has sold almost 13 million albums. In 2019, Bryan's 2013 album Crash My Party received the first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards. Bryan was also named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s.

Bryan has also been a judge on American Idol since 2018, appearing on five seasons. 

Bryan has been married to Caroline Boyer since 2006, and the pair have two children together. 

 
Luke Bryan
Full Name
Thomas Luther "Luke" Bryan
Hometown
Leesburg, Georgia
instagram
lukebryan
twitter
lukebryan
Born
07/17/1976
Age
45

FAQs

How did Luke Bryan meet his wife?

According to PEOPLE, "Luke was a senior at Georgia Southern University when he first spotted the blonde freshman in a bar. For him, 'it was love at first sight.' But after dating for a year and a half, the two parted ways following Luke's graduation, unable to reconcile their different stages in life. Four years later, they reconnected, and they wed on the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2006."

How did Luke Bryan's brother die?

Luke Bryan's brother, Chris Bryan, died in 1996 in a car accident.

