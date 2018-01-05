Louis C.K.

Joe Biden's Campaign Says It Gave Back Louis C.K.'s $2,800 Campaign Donation

The comedian, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, made the campaign donation in March
Jim Carrey Calls Out Louis C.K. in New Artwork After He Mocked Parkland Shooting Survivors

Jim Carrey is taking Louis C.K. to task for mocking the survivors of the Parkland school shooting last week
Parkland Shooting Survivor Slams Louis C.K.: We Saw 'Our Friends and Classmates in Caskets'

Kyra Parrow clapped back at the comedian after he allegedly mocked the teenagers' efforts for stricter gun control laws
Louis C.K. Sparks Outrage by Mocking Parkland Shooting Survivors: 'You Didn't Get Shot'

Louis C.K. has once again stirred outrage by reportedly making insensitive jokes about the survivors of the Parkland school shooting
Louis C.K., Ricky Gervais and Chris Rock Spark Outrage for Joking About the N-Word in 2011 Video

Jerry Seinfeld was also part of the HBO special but insisted he would never use the slur
Protesters Disrupt Louis C.K.'s Stand-Up Set in New York City: Report

In November 2017, five women detailed their alleged experiences with Louis C.K., including claims he masturbated in front of them
Louis C.K. Holds Hands with French Actress Blanche Gardin as He Attempts a Comeback After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K. was all smiles during an outing with Blance Gardin in New York City
Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Louis C.K. Accuser Rebecca Corry for Masturbation Comments: 'It's Not Ok'

Silverman recently revealed that she used to let C.K. masturbate in front of her when the two were coming up in comedy together
Sarah Silverman Says She Used to Let Louis C.K. Masturbate in Front of Her: 'It Was Like Science'

Louis C.K. Says It's Been a 'Weird Year' Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Lost $35 Million'

Norm Macdonald Apologizes for Defending Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. as Tonight Show Cancels His Appearance

Celebrities Criticize Louis C.K.'s Comedy Comeback After Sexual Misconduct Scandal: 'Give Attention to People Who Are Actually Funny'

Louis C.K. Returns to the Stage for First Stand-Up Set Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Louis C.K. appeared at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Sunday in an unannounced set

FX CEO Says Network 'Didn't Know' About Louis C.K.'s Sexual Misconduct

TV // January 05, 2018
WATCH: Tig Notaro Calls Louis C.K.'s Removal from One Mississippi a 'Huge Relief'

TV // December 11, 2017
Louis C.K. Buys I Love You, Daddy Back From Distributor

Movies // December 08, 2017
AMAs Host Tracee Ellis Ross Is Excited to See Mom Diana Honored at the Show: 'She's an International Treasure'

Music // November 20, 2017
Sarah Silverman on Louis C.K. Allegations: 'Can You Love Someone Who Did Bad Things?'

TV // November 16, 2017
Jon Stewart Is 'Stunned' by Allegations Against Friend Louis C.K.: 'Did I Miss Something?'

TV // November 14, 2017
Louis C.K.'s Former Manager: 'What I Did Was Wrong'

TV // November 13, 2017
Marc Maron Says Friend Louis C.K. Lied to Him When Confronted with Sexual Misconduct Rumors

TV // November 13, 2017
WATCH: Louis C.K. Accuser Rebecca Corry: 'People Made Jokes' About Comedian's Sexual Misconduct 'All the Time'

TV // November 13, 2017
Pamela Adlon Is 'Devastated' After Partner Louis C.K. Admits to 'Abhorrent' Sexual Misconduct Claims

TV // November 10, 2017
Louis C.K. Dumped by FX from All His Shows After Admitting to Sexual Misconduct

TV // November 10, 2017
Louis C.K. Admits Sexual Misconduct Allegations 'Are True': 'I Took Advantage of the Fact That I Was Widely Admired'

TV // November 10, 2017
Louis C.K. Defended Masturbation in a 2011 Episode of Louie: 'Nobody Gets Hurt'

TV // November 10, 2017
Louis C.K.’s New Movie Release Scrapped Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Movies // November 10, 2017
Chloë Grace Moretz Will No Longer Promote Louis C.K. Film: 'I Do Not Condone Sexual Misconduct'

Movies // November 10, 2017
WATCH: Stephen Colbert Addresses Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Allegations After Comedian Cancels Late Show Appearance

TV // November 10, 2017
'This Is Inexcusable': Michael Ian Black, Busy Philipps & More Stars React to Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Allegations

TV // November 10, 2017
Louis C.K. Film Release Under 'Careful Consideration' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Movies // November 09, 2017
Louis C.K. Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 5 Women, Including Masturbating in Front of Comedians

TV // November 09, 2017
Louis C.K.’s Movie I Love You, Daddy Cancels Premiere Ahead of NY Times Story About Comedian

Movies // November 09, 2017
Louis C.K. Draws Parallels to Woody Allen in Controversial I Love You, Daddy Trailer

Movies // October 19, 2017
Louis C.K. and SNL Take on Liberal Internet 'Activists' in a Hilarious Music Video

TV // April 09, 2017
