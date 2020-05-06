Lori Loughlin
- Full Name
- Lori Anne Loughlin
- Hometown
- New York City, New York
- Notable Projects
- Full House , Fuller House , College Admissions Scandal
- Born
- 07/28/1964
- Age
- 57
FAQs
- Is Lori Loughlin coming back to When Calls the Heart?
Lori Loughlin starred on the Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, for six seasons before being cut out in 2019 due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in the sophomore season of the spin-off series, When Hope Calls, in 2021.
- Why did Lori Loughlin go to jail?
In 2020, Lori Loughlin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the 2019 college admissions scandal. She served two months in prison from October to December 2020.
- How old was Lori Loughlin in Full House?
Lori Loughlin first appeared in Full House when she was 23 years old. She remained on the show through its final season in 1995.