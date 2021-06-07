How tall is Logan Paul?

According to his boxing statistics, Logan Paul is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Who won the Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather fight?

No winner was declared of the June 6, 2021, exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in after the fight lasted through its eight scheduled rounds.

Where does Logan Paul live?

Logan Paul has lived in Dorado, Puerto Rico since June 2021.

Who is Logan Paul dating?

Logan Paul has been dating model Josie Canseco since January 2020.

What did Logan Paul do in Japan?

In December 2017, Logan Paul posted a video on his YouTube channel that included a corpse of a man who had died by hanging himself in Aokigahara, Japan that Paul and his companions had discovered while exploring the area. In the video, Paul and his friends made comments and jokes about the deceased man. Paul faced significant public backlash after posting the video, which included YouTube temporarily removing Paul's channels from its advertising programs.

Who has Logan Paul fought in his career?