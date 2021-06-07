Logan Paul

Logan Paul is an American social media personality. He rose to fame in 2013 after posting comedy content on the video-sharing platforms Vine and YouTube. He is best known for being one of the most-followed YouTubers with over 33 million subscribers across several channels. Since becoming famous on social media, Paul has expanded into other ventures such as music, acting, professional wrestling, and boxing. In 2021, Logan competed in the fifth season of the reality singing competition The Masked Singer.
Logan Paul
Full Name
Logan Alexander Paul
Hometown
Westlake, Ohio
instagram
loganpaul
twitter
LoganPaul
Notable Projects
The Masked Singer
Born
04/01/1995
Age
27

FAQs

How tall is Logan Paul?

According to his boxing statistics, Logan Paul is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Who won the Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather fight?

No winner was declared of the June 6, 2021, exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in after the fight lasted through its eight scheduled rounds.

Where does Logan Paul live?

Logan Paul has lived in Dorado, Puerto Rico since June 2021.

Who is Logan Paul dating?

Logan Paul has been dating model Josie Canseco since January 2020.

What did Logan Paul do in Japan?

In December 2017, Logan Paul posted a video on his YouTube channel that included a corpse of a man who had died by hanging himself in Aokigahara, Japan that Paul and his companions had discovered while exploring the area. In the video, Paul and his friends made comments and jokes about the deceased man. Paul faced significant public backlash after posting the video, which included YouTube temporarily removing Paul's channels from its advertising programs.

Who has Logan Paul fought in his career?

Logan Paul has fought YouTuber KSI twice (August 2018 and November 2019) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (June 2021) in boxing matches. In professional wrestling, Paul teamed with WWE star The Miz to compete against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

