Liza Minnelli

Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Joel Grey Says He Has No Regrets as He Turns 90: 'I Fought Like a Fighter'
Theatrical icon Joel Grey looks back on his storied career in celebration of his 90th birthday, including his Oscar win in 1973, telling PEOPLE the moment was "magic"
Read More
Lady Gaga Tells 'True Showbiz Legend' Liza Minnelli 'I Got You' While Presenting Oscars' Best Picture
Lady Gaga held Liza Minnelli's hand at the 94th annual Academy Awards and told the audience, "You know how I love working with legends"
Read More
Liza Minnelli's Life in Photos: From Performing with Mom Judy Garland to Earning an EGOT
Born to legendary actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli on March 12, 1946, Liza Minnelli made a name for herself as an actress, singer and EGOT winner — see her incredible life in photos
Read More
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Discuss Mom Judy Garland's Legacy Ahead of Late Star's 100th Birthday
"It was her humor and her kindness," Liza Minnelli said of her late mother Judy Garland's legacy, ahead of what would be the
Wizard of Oz
star's 100th birthday
Read More
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?"
Read More
Watch Krysta Rodriguez Channel Liza Minnelli on Stage in Sneak Peek of Netflix's
Halston
The limited series, which follows the life and career of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, premieres on May 14
Read More
15 Throwback Photos of the Legendary Liza Minnelli
The multi-talented icon turns 77 on March 12
Liza Minnelli's 75th Birthday to Be Celebrated with Virtual Event Featuring Star-Studded Guest List
Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration
will air March 12
Candice Bergen on Meeting Salvador Dalí, Charlie Chaplin, Judy Garland and More Icons
Liza Minnelli Calls Report of Friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Complete Fabrication'
It's Pisces Season! 50 Celebrities Born Under the Star Sign
See Inside Judy Garland's Former Hollywood Hills Home, Which Just Sold for $4.7 Million
Liza Minnelli Says She 'Definitely' Feels Mom Judy Garland's Presence: 'I Call on Her a Lot'
Liza Minnelli opened up to
Variety
about her mother Judy Garland's impact on her
Rob Lowe Went to Liza Minnelli's Hotel Room and Told Her He Wanted to Be an Actor at Age 10
Liza Minnelli Says Her Mother Judy Garland 'Would Have Laughed' at Lady Gaga's
A Star Is Born
The 10 Must-Have Items from Liza Minnelli's Upcoming Auction
Liza Minnelli Does 'Not Approve' of Movie Starring Renée Zellweger as Her Mom Judy Garland
Lorna Luft Opens Up About Mom Judy Garland's Battle with Addiction — and Her Relationship with Sister Liza Minnelli
Judy Garland's Five Husbands: How the Men in Her Life Tried to Save Her from Tragedy
Celebrity
//
January 28, 2017
Judy Garland's Remains Moved From New York Burial Place to L.A.'s Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Movies
//
January 26, 2017
What Is an EGOT? The Grand Slam of Show Business — Explained
Awards
//
January 24, 2017
Liza Minnelli Surprises Stunned Fans with Rare Appearance and Touching Performance
Music
//
October 05, 2016
Remembering David Gest: Inside His Showbiz Life Before – and After – Marrying Liza Minnelli
Celebrity
//
April 12, 2016
David Gest: Life in Pictures
Celebrity
//
April 12, 2016
Happy Birthday, Liza Minnelli! Kathy Griffin, Barbra Streisand and More Celebrate Broadway Icon's 70th Birthday
Celebrity
//
March 12, 2016
She's Headed
Where
? Liza Minnelli Hops on 200-Mile Uber Ride to Make It to Concert
Movies
//
October 09, 2015
The Daily Treat: The Oscars, As Told By Brie the Dog
Pets
//
December 01, 2020
Liza Minnelli Gives Her First Post-Rehab and Post-Surgery Concert
Celebrity
//
July 25, 2015
Liza Minnelli Completes Rehab, Steps Out for Dinner in Los Angeles
Movies
//
April 21, 2015
Liza Minnelli Is Eager to Get Back to Work After Rehab
Celebrity
//
March 21, 2015
Liza Minnelli Is a Survivor, Friend Says
Celebrity
//
March 20, 2015
Liza Minnelli Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse
Celebrity
//
March 18, 2015
Broadway Legend Joel Grey Opens Up About His Sexuality
Celebrity
//
January 28, 2015
In Case You Missed It: 7 Unforgettable Oscar Moments
Celebrity
//
March 03, 2014
Liza Minnelli Pulls Big Oscars Beauty Move: See Her Blue Hair!
Style
//
March 02, 2014
See Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese and Other Celebs with Liza Minnelli's Blue Hair Streak
Celebrity
//
March 02, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres's 5 Best Oscar Monologue Barbs
Celebrity
//
March 02, 2014
Michelle Williams to Make Broadway Debut – in
Cabaret
Celebrity
//
September 05, 2013
Liza Minnelli's Extravagant Night Out in N.Y.C.
Celebrity
//
June 28, 2012
La Vida Liza!
Archive
//
October 11, 2010
Liza Minnelli to Have Knee-Replacement Surgery
Awards
//
January 10, 2010
Liza Minnelli Going Back on Tour
Celebrity
//
January 03, 2008
Liza Minnelli to Seek 'Additional Medical Attention'
Celebrity
//
December 14, 2007
