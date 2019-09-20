Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reveals If Ex-Husband Matt Is Invited to Her Wedding
Amy Roloff is engaged to fiancé Chris Marek
Zach and Tori Roloff Share How They're Spending 'Extra Family Time' At Home
'Little People, Big World' airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC
Little People, Big World: Zach and Pregnant Tori Roloff Discuss Baby No. 2 with Son Jackson
The couple welcomed daughter Lilah Ray last November
Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Want Three or Four Kids: 'We Were Built for This Family Life'
Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Want Three or Four Kids: 'We Were Built for This Family Life'
"We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids," Tori Roloff tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Inside the New Season of Little People, Big World: The Fate of Roloff Farm Is Uncertain
Matt Roloff hopes to purchase ex-wife Amy Roloff's portion of their land, but she isn't sure
Amy Roloff Says Fiancé Chris Marek 'Looks Pretty Good In a Work Belt' as They Make Progress on New Home
Amy Roloff Says Fiancé Chris Marek 'Looks Good In a Work Belt' as They Make Progress on New Home
"I couldn’t do all of this with out him," the Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram