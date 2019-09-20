Little People Big World

Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reveals If Ex-Husband Matt Is Invited to Her Wedding

Amy Roloff is engaged to fiancé Chris Marek
Zach and Tori Roloff Share How They're Spending 'Extra Family Time' At Home

'Little People, Big World' airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC
Little People, Big World: Zach and Pregnant Tori Roloff Discuss Baby No. 2 with Son Jackson

The couple welcomed daughter Lilah Ray last November
Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Want Three or Four Kids: 'We Were Built for This Family Life'

"We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids," Tori Roloff tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Inside the New Season of Little People, Big World: The Fate of Roloff Farm Is Uncertain

Matt Roloff hopes to purchase ex-wife Amy Roloff's portion of their land, but she isn't sure
Amy Roloff Says Fiancé Chris Marek 'Looks Pretty Good In a Work Belt' as They Make Progress on New Home

"I couldn’t do all of this with out him," the Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram

Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Hospitalized for Removal of 'Painful Bone Spur'

"Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover," the Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram
It's a Boy! Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff Welcome Son Bode James: 'Welcome to the Family'

The new addition joins Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's daughter Ember Jean, 2
Tori Roloff Says She 'Couldn't Be More in Love' with Daughter Lilah in Post-Baby Photo

Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at 39 Weeks: 'It's Such a Gift'

Merry Matchy! Tori Roloff Dresses Her Kids in Coordinating Outfits for Cute Holiday Photo: 'This Is What It's All About'

Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Takes Daughter Ember, 2, to Emergency Room After Fever Spikes

Tori Roloff Is 'Trying Really Hard to Love' Her Body Three Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 2

"Our bodies are so insane and I've said it before — women are bad ass," Tori Roloff wrote

Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Is Engaged to Chris Marek: 'I'm Thrilled!'

TV // September 20, 2019
Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff Pays Tribute to Her Friend Pastor Jarrid Wilson After He Dies by Suicide

TV // September 18, 2019
Little People, Big World's Jacob Roloff and Fiancée Isabel Sofia Rock Are Married!

TV // September 09, 2019
Pregnant Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson as He Leaves Crib for Baby Sister: 'You Can Stop Growing Now!'

Parents // August 23, 2019
It'll Be a Boy for Jeremy and Pregnant Audrey Roloff: ‘We’re So Excited’

Parents // August 18, 2019
Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini as She Celebrates Her Birthday Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement

Parents // July 22, 2019
Halfway There! Tori Roloff Shows Off 20-Week Baby Bump and Says She's 'Feeling a Lot Better' in Her Second Trimester

Parents // July 16, 2019
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Second Child: 'We Are So Grateful'

Babies // July 31, 2018
Amy Roloff Was 'Devastated' Learning Matt Had 'More Than a Working Relationship' with His Girlfriend Before Divorce

TV // June 28, 2019
Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff Opens Up About 'Struggles' in Her 4-Year Marriage to Jeremy: 'We Fight, Cry'

TV // June 26, 2019
Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Says Her 86-Year-Old Mom's 'Heart Is Weak': 'Need to Appreciate the Days Left'

TV // June 10, 2019
Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Reveals What Will Happen to the Family Farm Following Divorce from Amy

TV // June 07, 2019
Watch Little People, Big World's Zach and Tori Roloff Help Son Jackson Take His First Steps: He's 'Killing It'

TV // April 16, 2019
Little People, Big World's: Amy Roloff Is 'Pleasantly Surprised' That Boyfriend Chris Marek Is Open to Marriage

TV // April 09, 2019
Little People Big World Returns for Season 14: Inside Matt and Amy Roloff's Separate Lives

TV // March 12, 2019
Little People, Big World's Jeremy Roloff Reveals He's Intermittent Fasting — Find Out What It Is

Health // October 24, 2018
Little People, Big World Star Jacob Roloff's Fiancée Gets a Concussion in Scary Car Crash: 'Counting My Blessings Today'

TV // October 22, 2018
Tori Roloff Shuts Down Rumors She's Expecting Again: 'Asking a Woman If She's Pregnant Can Be Extremely Damaging'

Parents // October 17, 2018
Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary with a Kiss: 'Life Is Good'

TV // September 26, 2018
Save the Date! Little People, Big World's Jacob Roloff and Fiancée Isabel Sofia's Wedding Date Revealed

TV // September 12, 2018
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Want to 'Inspire Love Stories' With Their New Book -- See the Cover!

TV // August 07, 2018
Engagements, Weddings & Babies, Oh My! The Little People, Big World Family's Sweetest Moments

TV // July 26, 2018
Tori Roloff Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary with Husband Zach: 'I Have the Best Partner in Life'

TV // July 25, 2018
Jeremy Roloff Cuts Off His Curly Locks After Quitting Little People, Big World — See His New Hairdo!

TV // July 19, 2018
Meet Murphy! Zach & Tori Roloff Get an Adorable Puppy a Year After the Heartbreaking Death of Their Dog

TV // July 12, 2018
