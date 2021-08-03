Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Sweepstakes
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Priscilla Presley Mourns the Death of Her Mom Anna Lillian Iversen: 'I Am Heartbroken'
"She was the light of our lives," Priscilla Presley shared in a tribute to the matriarch
Read More
Riley Keough Honors 'Baby Brother' Benjamin 1 Year After His Death: 'I Miss You Endlessly'
Benjamin Keough died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27
Read More
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood Are Legally Divorced Nearly 5 Years After Split
Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Lockwood, her fourth husband, in 2006 and filed for divorce in June 2016
Read More
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Family Photo on Birthday: I 'Couldn't Have Made It Through Without' Them
Elvis Presley's daughter celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday
Read More
Riley Keough Says She 'Can't Describe How Painful' Christmas Will Be Without Late Brother Benjamin
"I'm thinking of everyone who's lost someone they love and everyone else whose first holiday it is with grief," the actress wrote
Read More
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Benjamin: 'My Soul Went with You'
"The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day," Lisa Marie Presley wrote
Read More
More Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Elvis Presley's Graceland — Nearly Three Months After Death
The son of Lisa Marie Presley is the first person to be buried at Graceland since 1980, according to
The Daily Memphian
Riley Keough Shares Photos of Late Brother Benjamin One Month After His Death: 'Angel'
"There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," Riley Keough previously said about her brother Benjamin Keough in a tribute after his death
People Now: Kathie Lee Gifford Shares What She'll Miss Most About Regis Philbin: 'One of My Best Friends' - Watch the Full Episode
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Claims She May 'Relapse' Following Son Benjamin's Death
Priscilla Presley Says the 'Shock' of Grandson Benjamin Keough's Death Has Been 'Devastating'
Riley Keough Shares Touching Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin: 'This Is True Heartbreak'
Lisa Marie Presley 'Inconsolable and Beyond Devastated' Following Son Benjamin's Apparent Suicide
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, whom she shares with ex Danny Keough, died on Sunday
People Now: John Travolta, Russell Crowe and Other Celebrities Remember Kelly Preston After Her Death at 57 - Watch the Full Episode
Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview
Lisa Marie Presley 'Heartbroken' After Death of Son Benjamin Keough, 27, in Apparent Suicide
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Twin Daughters Are Fostering Puppies Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Inside the Presley Family's Biggest Ups and Downs
Priscilla Presley Mourns the Death of Her Mom Anna Lillian Iversen: 'I Am Heartbroken'
Music
//
August 03, 2021
Riley Keough Honors 'Baby Brother' Benjamin 1 Year After His Death: 'I Miss You Endlessly'
Music
//
July 13, 2021
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood Are Legally Divorced Nearly 5 Years After Split
Music
//
May 27, 2021
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Family Photo on Birthday: I 'Couldn't Have Made It Through Without' Them
Music
//
February 02, 2021
Riley Keough Says She 'Can't Describe How Painful' Christmas Will Be Without Late Brother Benjamin
Music
//
December 18, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Benjamin: 'My Soul Went with You'
Music
//
October 21, 2020
Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Elvis Presley's Graceland — Nearly Three Months After Death
Music
//
October 02, 2020
Riley Keough Shares Photos of Late Brother Benjamin One Month After His Death: 'Angel'
Music
//
August 26, 2020
People Now: Kathie Lee Gifford Shares What She'll Miss Most About Regis Philbin: 'One of My Best Friends' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
July 27, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Claims She May 'Relapse' Following Son Benjamin's Death
Music
//
July 26, 2020
Priscilla Presley Says the 'Shock' of Grandson Benjamin Keough's Death Has Been 'Devastating'
Music
//
July 22, 2020
Riley Keough Shares Touching Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin: 'This Is True Heartbreak'
Music
//
July 18, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley 'Inconsolable and Beyond Devastated' Following Son Benjamin's Apparent Suicide
Music
//
July 13, 2020
People Now: John Travolta, Russell Crowe and Other Celebrities Remember Kelly Preston After Her Death at 57 - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
July 13, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview
Music
//
July 13, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley 'Heartbroken' After Death of Son Benjamin Keough, 27, in Apparent Suicide
Music
//
July 12, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Twin Daughters Are Fostering Puppies Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Pets
//
March 25, 2020
Inside the Presley Family's Biggest Ups and Downs
Music
//
January 09, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley's Children Barred from Elvis' 85th Birthday Celebration at Graceland: Report
Music
//
January 08, 2020
Elvis Presley's Graceland: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Birthday Boy's Legendary Home
Music
//
January 08, 2021
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of Her Kids: 'Mama Lion with Cubs'
Music
//
June 21, 2019
Lisa Marie Presley Opens Up About Her Opioid Addiction in New Book: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
Music
//
June 05, 2019
Nicolas Cage's Rollercoaster Romances: From a Whirlwind Four-Day Marriage to New Girlfriend
Movies
//
March 29, 2019
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Honors the King of Rock 'N' Roll in Upcoming
Elvis All-Star Tribute
Country
//
February 15, 2019
Lisa Marie Presley Gets Candid About Past Struggle with Drug Addiction: 'I Was Not Happy'
Music
//
August 10, 2018
