Lisa Bonet

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
The starry concert at the palace celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign features Diana Ross and Alicia Keys
Julie Andrews Pays Tribute to Late Ex-Husband Tony Walton: 'His Talent Was Simply Monumental'
"Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes," Andrews, 86, tells PEOPLE about the late set and costume designer, who died Wednesday
Tony Walton, Ex-Husband of Julie Andrews and Oscar-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Dead at 87
"He will always be the most creative, brilliant, fun, loving, kind man I've ever met, a mentor to so many," wrote Tony Walton's stepdaughter Bridget LeRoy
More Minions! Despicable Me Gets Villain Origin Story in Minions: The Rise of Gru Teaser
Julie Andrews voices the mom of Steve Carell's Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru, due in theaters in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic
Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario Are Bringing Mermaids to Life in Trailer for The King's Daughter
The King's Daughter, which also stars Julie Andrews, Benjamin Walker and Rachel Griffiths, will be released in theaters nationwide on January 21, 2022
Julie Andrews' Most Incredible Throwback Photos
Dearest reader, the time as come to look through these incredibly glam throwback photos of Julie Andrews, who turns 86 Oct. 1
Disney World Turns 50! See Princess Diana, Julie Andrews and More Stars Who've Visited Since the Park Opened
The beloved Walt Disney World Resort in Florida opened in 1971 with just 23 attractions — now, it's the largest park in the country. For its golden anniversary, we've put together a look back at some of the stars who've enjoyed the magic through the years! 
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
The seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by a scale, runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. Libras are known for being compassionate, diplomatic, social and visionary, always seeking peace and balance – traits that have surely helped propel these stars to where they are today
The Princess Diaries Is 20! Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'Film That Launched a Thousand Sleepovers'
Christopher Plummer Skipped Oscars Sound of Music Tribute to Honor Julie Andrews: 'It's Her Movie'
Julie Andrews Mourns Her Sound of Music Costar Christopher Plummer: 'I've Lost a Cherished Friend'
Julie Andrews Recalls Kissing Friend Carol Burnett for a 'Silly' Prank: 'It Was a Great Moment'
Anne Hathaway's Favorite Princess Diaries Memory Is Julie Andrews Cursing: 'It Was Delightful'

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews both appeared in a sweet tribute special to Garry Marshall, the director behind iconic movies like Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman

57 Years of Sound of Music, 10 Quotes We'll Never Forget
Movies // April 01, 2022
Julie Andrews Says Coronavirus Pandemic Brings Same 'Sense of Unity' She Felt During World War II
Movies // March 26, 2020
Julie Andrews' Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Movies // March 10, 2020
Jennifer Garner Has 'Zero Chill' as Her Idol Julie Andrews Surprises Her with a Phone Call
Movies // November 28, 2019
Julie Andrews Recalls Watching Her Late Husband Direct an Orgy Scene in Front of Her: 'So Sweet'
Movies // November 20, 2019
Miley Cyrus, Céline Dion and More Stars Who've Had to Bounce Back from Vocal Injuries
Music // November 11, 2019
Reese Witherspoon Kept Every Outfit from Legally Blonde 2: 'I Had It Written in My Contract'
Style // November 04, 2019
Julie Andrews Recalls Being Too 'Truly Stoned' to Accept a Role in The Wolf of Wall Street
Movies // October 29, 2019
Julie Andrews Gives an Update on Princess Diaries 3: 'If It Happens, It Would Be Lovely'
Movies // October 25, 2019
Julie Andrews Says Therapy 'Saved My Life'
Health // October 22, 2019
PEOPLE and Katie Couric Premiere Series #SeeHer Story with Episode Celebrating Julie Andrews
TV // October 18, 2019
Julie Andrews Opens Up About 'Times of Sadness' in Revealing New Memoir: 'I Wanted to Be Frank'
Movies // October 15, 2019
Julie Andrews Revisits Her Hollywood Years in New Memoir Home Work — See the Cover
Movies // May 01, 2019
Is Mary Poppins a Racist Movie? Critical New York Times Op-Ed Sparks Heated Debate
Movies // February 04, 2019
Anne Hathaway Looks Back at Making The Princess Diaries: 'I Got to Hug Julie Andrews Every Day'
Movies // January 31, 2019
The Princess Diaries 3: Everything We Know About Anne Hathaway's Potential Sequel
Movies // January 28, 2019
See the Cast of The Princess Diaries, Then and Now
Movies // July 29, 2021
Anne Hathaway Confirms There's 'a Script' for Princess Diaries 3 — and Julie Andrews Is in!
Movies // January 25, 2019
Mary Poppins Returns Review: Up, Up and Away with a Flawless Emily Blunt
Movies // December 19, 2018
Dax Shepard Shoots Down Claim He Cheated on Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews' Step-Granddaughter
TV // December 13, 2018
Princess Diaries Forever! Anne Hathaway Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Queen Eternal' Julie Andrews
Movies // October 01, 2018
The Sound of Music's von Trapp Kids - See Them Now, 56 Years After the Movie Premiered
Movies // December 25, 2017
Julie Andrews Reveals the Advice She'd Give to Her Younger Self: 'Nothing You Do in Life Is Wasted'
TV // March 17, 2017
Julie Andrews Pens Impassioned Essay Urging Trump Not to Cut Arts Funding: 'The Arts are Fundamental to our Common Humanity'
Movies // March 16, 2017
