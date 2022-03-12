Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is an actress, singer-songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and former model. She made her film debut in 1998 with The Parent Trap remake. In 2004, she gained mainstream attention with Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls. She released her platinum-selling album, Speak, that same year. Lohan has also starred in Freaky Friday, Georgia Rule, Liz & Dick and Bobby. After experiencing legal troubles and substance abuse issues, she stepped away from the limelight mid-2010. She is set to star in the 2022 Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas.
FAQs

What happened to Lindsay Lohan?

Between 2007 and 2012, Lindsay Lohan struggled with substance abuse and legal troubles. Although she was sentenced to six months in jail in 2010 for violating her probation, she spent less than two weeks in a Los Angeles County jail due to overcrowding. She became the subject of intense media scrutiny after two drunk driving arrests and six stints in rehab but revealed to Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that she was focused on her recovery.

Who is Lindsay Lohan dating?

The former child star is engaged to Bader Shammas, a businessman and assistant vice-president at a banking firm. Lohan announced her engagement in November 2021 on Instagram. In February 2020, the couple sparked romance rumors when she shared a now-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, where she mentioned "boyfriend" in the caption.

Where does Lindsay Lohan live?

She resides in Dubai with her fiancé Shammas. On the 'Lights Out with David Spade' podcast, Lohan revealed in 2020 that she had been living in Dubai for six years, which means she moved there circa 2014. She confirmed this in Emirates Woman in 2018, saying that moving "was a fresh start." But she also travels back and forth to New York and Los Angeles.

What is Lindsay Lohan doing now?

The 'Georgia Rule' actress has partnered with Netflix for a two-picture deal and will star in the holiday rom-com 'Falling for Christmas' in 2022. While living abroad in Europe and Dubai, she opened beach properties on Greek islands Rhodes and Mykonos, documenting it for the 2019 MTV reality series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.'

How old was Lindsay Lohan in ‘Mean Girls?’

Lohan was 18 years old in 'Mean Girls,' despite portraying a 16-year-old high school student. Of the four main actresses in the film, she was the youngest cast member.

