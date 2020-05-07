Most Recent
Terminator: Dark Fate Premiere Canceled in Los Angeles as Getty Fire Rages On
Paramount and Skydance will donate food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross Read More
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite at Terminator: Dark Fate Photocall
Terminator: Dark Fate — the first time Linda Hamilton has played Sarah Connor since 1991 — hits theaters Nov. 1 Read More
Linda Hamilton Says She and Ex-Husband James Cameron Were 'Terribly Mismatched'
"That relationship was a mystery to all of us — even Jim and myself — because we are terribly mismatched," Linda Hamilton said of her marriage to James Cameron Read More
Linda Hamilton Reveals She's Been Celibate for 'At Least 15 Years': 'It Doesn't Matter to Me'
Linda Hamilton divorced James Cameron in 1999, who directed the actress in Terminator 2: Judgment Day Read More
They're Back! Terminator Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Reunite at Comic-Con
The stars of the original Terminator films made a joint appearance to promote the upcoming sequel
Meet the Expenda-Belles: Our Dream Team of Female Action Heroes
The Expendables is awesome, but let's remember that the late 20th century had women action stars, too
