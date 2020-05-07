Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton Says She Would 'Love to be Done' with the Terminator Movies
The actress has starred in three Terminator movies since 1984
Linda Hamilton Says She Trained (and Ate No Carbs!) for a Year to Get Back in Terminator Shape at 63
Linda Hamilton is reprising her role as the iconic Sarah Connor for the first time in nearly 30 years
Terminator: Dark Fate Premiere Canceled in Los Angeles as Getty Fire Rages On
Paramount and Skydance will donate food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite at Terminator: Dark Fate Photocall
Terminator: Dark Fate — the first time Linda Hamilton has played Sarah Connor since 1991 — hits theaters Nov. 1
Linda Hamilton Says She and Ex-Husband James Cameron Were 'Terribly Mismatched'
"That relationship was a mystery to all of us — even Jim and myself — because we are terribly mismatched," Linda Hamilton said of her marriage to James Cameron
Linda Hamilton Reveals She's Been Celibate for 'At Least 15 Years': 'It Doesn't Matter to Me'
Linda Hamilton divorced James Cameron in 1999, who directed the actress in Terminator 2: Judgment Day
They're Back! Terminator Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Reunite at Comic-Con
The stars of the original Terminator films made a joint appearance to promote the upcoming sequel
Sarah Connor Is Back! See Linda Hamilton Return in First Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer
Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters Nov. 1
Linda Hamilton Trashes the Three Terminator Movies She's Not In: 'They're Very Forgettable'
See Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton on Terminator Set — 34 Years After the First Film
First Look! Linda Hamilton Is Back in Action at 61 in Next Terminator Movie
She's Already Back! Linda Hamilton, 61, Looks Badass in New Terminator Set Photos
Meet the Expenda-Belles: Our Dream Team of Female Action Heroes

The Expendables is awesome, but let's remember that the late 20th century had women action stars, too

