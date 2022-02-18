Who is Lily James dating?

Lily James is currently dating Queens of the Stone Age musician Michael Shuman. They were first spotted together in February 2021 in Suffolk, England. The actress previously dated 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019, although they briefly reconciled in May 2020.

Who are Lily James’ parents?

James is the daughter of actress Ninette Thomson (née Mantle) and actor and musician James "Jamie" Thomson. Thomson died from cancer in 2008, and the 'Cinderella' star took her father's name as her stage name to honor his memory. Her grandmother is Helen Horton, an American actress best known for films such as 'Alien' and 'Superman III.'

What is the story behind Lily James’ “When I Kissed the Teacher?”