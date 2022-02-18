Lily James

Lily James is an actress. She rose to fame with her breakout performance in Cinderella in 2015 and made her TV debut as Lady Rose MacClare in Downton Abbey, which she earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for in 2015 and 2016. She has also starred in blockbusters such as Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and, recently, Hulu's original miniseries Pam & Tommy. In 2008, she changed her stage name to Lily James to honor her late father, James Thomson, who died from cancer.
Lily James
Full Name
Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson
Hometown
Esher, Surrey, England
instagram
lilyjamesofficial
Born
04/05/1989
Age
32

FAQs

Who is Lily James dating?

Lily James is currently dating Queens of the Stone Age musician Michael Shuman. They were first spotted together in February 2021 in Suffolk, England. The actress previously dated 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019, although they briefly reconciled in May 2020.

Who are Lily James’ parents?

James is the daughter of actress Ninette Thomson (née Mantle) and actor and musician James "Jamie" Thomson. Thomson died from cancer in 2008, and the 'Cinderella' star took her father's name as her stage name to honor his memory. Her grandmother is Helen Horton, an American actress best known for films such as 'Alien' and 'Superman III.'

What is the story behind Lily James’ “When I Kissed the Teacher?”

In 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' James' character Donna performs a rendition of "When I Kissed the Teacher" during her graduation ceremony. The song opens the film and sets the overall tone for the sequel.

Most Recent

Lily James Appears to Go Instagram Official with Boyfriend Michael Shuman
Lily James and musician Michael Shuman were first spotted together in February 2021 in England
Lake Bell Says Nude Photo Leak Influenced Her Directing of Pam & Tommy: I 'Have That Knowledge'
Bell made her first public comments about being involved in the 2014 nude photo leak known as Celebgate and how it informed her directing of two episodes of Pam & Tommy
Sebastian Stan Says It Was 'Strange' Applying His Nipple Piercings to Transform Into Tommy Lee
Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan revealed that his nipple piercings also had trouble staying on when he and costar Lily James were recreating an iconic photo of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Lily James' Most Notable Movie and TV Roles, From Cinderella to Pam & Tommy
Look back at Lily James' biggest movies and shows and where you can watch them online
Lily James and Sebastian Stan 'Never' Saw Each Other 'Outside of Character' on Pam & Tommy Set
"I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot," Sebastian Stan revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing his and Lily James' new Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy
Lily James Says She Reached Out to Pamela Anderson About Pam & Tommy with No Response: 'I Was Hopeful'
“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” Lily James said of portraying Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s highly anticipated Pam & Tommy series
More Lily James

Lily James Calls Her Hours-Long Pamela Anderson Transformation 'Freeing and Liberating'
“There was just so much character to hold on to — it was really thrilling,” said Lily James of morphing into the iconic Baywatch actress for Hulu’s highly anticipated Pam & Tommy series
Lily James' Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee Face Scandal in Pam & Tommy Trailer
PEOPLE exclusively premieres the official trailer for Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which chronicles the fallout after Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape was leaked
The Cast of Pam & Tommy's Transformations Into Their Real-Life Counterparts Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Watch Lily James and Sebastian Stan in First Teaser for Hulu's Pam & Tommy Limited Series
Lily James Required '3 to 5 Hours' to Transform into Pamela Anderson Each Day for Pam & Tommy
Lily James Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair as Pamela Anderson While Filming Pam & Tommy Hulu Series
Lily James and Sebastian Stan Film Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 1995 Beach Wedding for Hulu Show

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring as the former iconic couple in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy

