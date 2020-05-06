Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a British-American actress. She got her big break in The Blind Side in 2009 and earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in Rules Don't Apply in 2016. Collins has starred in the Netflix rom-com Emily in Paris since 2020. Her father is music legend Phil Collins.
Lily Collins
Full Name
Lily Jane Collins
Hometown
Surrey, England
Notable Projects
The Blind Side
Born
03/18/1989
Age
33

FAQs

Who is Lily Collins's mother?

Lily Collins's mother is Jill Tavelman Collins, a teacher-turned-antique store owner. Tavelman Collins split with singer Phil Collins after 10 years of marriage in 1994.

Who is Lily Collins's husband?

Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell — the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell — in 2021.

Why doesn't Lily Collins have a British accent?

Lily Collins has said classmates teased her about her British accent after she moved to Los Angeles at age 5. She regularly watched Peter Pan and repeated the dialogue in order to Americanize her accent.

