Lily Collins
- Full Name
- Lily Jane Collins
- Hometown
- Surrey, England
- Notable Projects
- The Blind Side
- Born
- 03/18/1989
- Age
- 33
FAQs
- Who is Lily Collins's mother?
Lily Collins's mother is Jill Tavelman Collins, a teacher-turned-antique store owner. Tavelman Collins split with singer Phil Collins after 10 years of marriage in 1994.
- Who is Lily Collins's husband?
Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell — the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell — in 2021.
- Why doesn't Lily Collins have a British accent?
Lily Collins has said classmates teased her about her British accent after she moved to Los Angeles at age 5. She regularly watched Peter Pan and repeated the dialogue in order to Americanize her accent.