Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign
The star-studded campaign cast transformed into dreamy ballerinas for the release of Rodarte's whimsical fall/winter 2022 collection
Cole Sprouse Calls Past Relationship with Lili Reinhart 'As Real As It Gets'
Cole Sprouse made rare comments about his former relationship with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart in a new
GQ
profile
Lili Reinhart Criticizes 'Summer Body' Culture, Calls Trend 'Toxic': 'Don't Let It Stop You'
"Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like," the
Riverdale
star wrote in a message shared Tuesday on her Twitter and Instagram pages
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Previously Dating Their
Riverdale
Costars
Riverdale
actors Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes made fun of themselves for dating their costars Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton
Lili Reinhart Gets 'Vulnerable' About 'Devastating' Struggle with Body Image
"To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling. As if my body has betrayed me by changing," Reinhart wrote
Riverdale
Star Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Before Costars and Friends
Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch were among the many who celebrated with Casey Cott on his wedding day
Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of
Riverdale
Luke Perry, who died in 2019, played Fred Andrews on
Riverdale
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Dr. Barbara Sturm, Shani Darden, Tracie Martyn and more pros explain the magic behind their most popular treatments
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Feeling 'Defeated' by Her Depression: 'It's an Exhausting Battle'
PEOPLE and COVERGIRL Announce Live Beauty Shopping Experience Featuring Lili Reinhart
Riverdale
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Says Bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Grew After Their Breakups
Lili Reinhart Mourns Death of Her Grandfather: 'It Breaks My Heart'
"I wish I could’ve seen him one last time but I’ll forever hold him in my heart," Lili Reinhart said
Veronica Discovers Betty and Archie Kissed in
Riverdale
Season 5 Trailer
Riverdale
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Channel Powerpuff Girls for Halloween
Vanessa Morgan Throws Halloween-Themed Baby Shower, Celebrates with Her Riverdale Castmates
Riverdale
Castmates
Riverdale
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Spotted Embracing Model Reiña Silva After Lili Reinhart Split
Lili Reinhart on Writing About Anxiety and Heartbreak in New Poetry Book Swimming Lessons
Swimming Lessons
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign
Style
//
April 21, 2022
Cole Sprouse Calls Past Relationship with Lili Reinhart 'As Real As It Gets'
TV
//
March 31, 2022
Lili Reinhart Criticizes 'Summer Body' Culture, Calls Trend 'Toxic': 'Don't Let It Stop You'
Health
//
March 23, 2022
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Previously Dating Their
Riverdale
Costars
TV
//
March 23, 2022
Lili Reinhart Gets 'Vulnerable' About 'Devastating' Struggle with Body Image
Health
//
January 14, 2022
Riverdale
Star Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Before Costars and Friends
TV
//
December 20, 2021
Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of
Riverdale
TV
//
December 15, 2021
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Style
//
September 15, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Celebrity
//
August 24, 2021
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Feeling 'Defeated' by Her Depression: 'It's an Exhausting Battle'
Health
//
May 17, 2021
PEOPLE and COVERGIRL Announce Live Beauty Shopping Experience Featuring Lili Reinhart
Style
//
May 06, 2021
Riverdale
's Camila Mendes Says Bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Grew After Their Breakups
TV
//
April 08, 2021
Lili Reinhart Mourns Death of Her Grandfather: 'It Breaks My Heart'
TV
//
January 11, 2021
Veronica Discovers Betty and Archie Kissed in
Riverdale
Season 5 Trailer
TV
//
December 09, 2020
Riverdale
's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Channel Powerpuff Girls for Halloween
Style
//
November 02, 2020
Vanessa Morgan Throws Halloween-Themed Baby Shower, Celebrates with Her
Riverdale
Castmates
Parents
//
November 02, 2020
Riverdale
's Cole Sprouse Spotted Embracing Model Reiña Silva After Lili Reinhart Split
TV
//
October 26, 2020
Lili Reinhart on Writing About Anxiety and Heartbreak in New Poetry Book
Swimming Lessons
TV
//
September 29, 2020
Lili Reinhart Says She Feels 'Like a Prisoner' Filming
Riverdale
in Canada During COVID-19
TV
//
September 03, 2020
Lili Reinhart Felt 'Insecure' About
Riverdale
Underwear Scene: 'I Don't Have the CW Girl Body'
TV
//
August 25, 2020
Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Split for the First Time, Wishes Her 'Love and Happiness'
TV
//
August 19, 2020
Lili Reinhart Says Depression Left Her Feeling Like She Was 'Dying': 'I Couldn't See the Light'
TV
//
August 18, 2020
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food
//
March 10, 2021
Riverdale
Star Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Decision to Come Out as Bisexual
TV
//
August 08, 2020
Meghan Markle Once Said She's a Fan of This Hydrating Serum — Get It for Less with This Exclusive Code
Beauty
//
August 05, 2020
Lili Reinhart
