Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mandy Moore, Marlee Matlin and More Star in Romantic Rodarte Campaign
Style // April 21, 2022
Cole Sprouse Calls Past Relationship with Lili Reinhart 'As Real As It Gets'
TV // March 31, 2022
Lili Reinhart Criticizes 'Summer Body' Culture, Calls Trend 'Toxic': 'Don't Let It Stop You'
Health // March 23, 2022
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Previously Dating Their Riverdale Costars
TV // March 23, 2022
Lili Reinhart Gets 'Vulnerable' About 'Devastating' Struggle with Body Image
Health // January 14, 2022
Riverdale Star Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Before Costars and Friends
TV // December 20, 2021
Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of Riverdale
TV // December 15, 2021
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Style // September 15, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Celebrity // August 24, 2021
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Feeling 'Defeated' by Her Depression: 'It's an Exhausting Battle'
Health // May 17, 2021
PEOPLE and COVERGIRL Announce Live Beauty Shopping Experience Featuring Lili Reinhart
Style // May 06, 2021
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Says Bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Grew After Their Breakups
TV // April 08, 2021
Lili Reinhart Mourns Death of Her Grandfather: 'It Breaks My Heart'
TV // January 11, 2021
Veronica Discovers Betty and Archie Kissed in Riverdale Season 5 Trailer
TV // December 09, 2020
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Channel Powerpuff Girls for Halloween
Style // November 02, 2020
Vanessa Morgan Throws Halloween-Themed Baby Shower, Celebrates with Her Riverdale Castmates
Parents // November 02, 2020
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Spotted Embracing Model Reiña Silva After Lili Reinhart Split
TV // October 26, 2020
Lili Reinhart on Writing About Anxiety and Heartbreak in New Poetry Book Swimming Lessons
TV // September 29, 2020
Lili Reinhart Says She Feels 'Like a Prisoner' Filming Riverdale in Canada During COVID-19
TV // September 03, 2020
Lili Reinhart Felt 'Insecure' About Riverdale Underwear Scene: 'I Don't Have the CW Girl Body'
TV // August 25, 2020
Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Split for the First Time, Wishes Her 'Love and Happiness'
TV // August 19, 2020
Lili Reinhart Says Depression Left Her Feeling Like She Was 'Dying': 'I Couldn't See the Light'
TV // August 18, 2020
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food // March 10, 2021
Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Decision to Come Out as Bisexual
TV // August 08, 2020
Meghan Markle Once Said She's a Fan of This Hydrating Serum — Get It for Less with This Exclusive Code
Beauty // August 05, 2020
