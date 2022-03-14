LGBTQ Rights

Idaho Senate Kills Bill that Would Have Made It a Felony to Get Trans Kids Gender-Affirming Care
The bill had overwhelmingly passed in Idaho's House of Representatives last week and was expected to move through the Senate, but they said it violated parental rights
Gabrielle Union Criticizes Disney and Corporations' Response to Anti-LGBTQ Bill: 'Damage Is Done'
Gabrielle Union said she's "incredibly proud" of her new Disney+ movie Cheaper By the Dozen "especially right now, because we actually say gay"
Texas Native Lizzo Says State's Abortion and Trans Policies Are a 'Violation of Human Rights'
Lizzo called out the state for passing a law that bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and Gov. Greg Abbott's new directive to investigate parents of trans kids as "child abuse"
Florida's First Openly Gay State Senator Speaks Out on 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
"I don't think y'all understand how much courage it takes to show up every day," Shevrin Jones told his colleagues during debate on the controversial measure
What to Know About Florida's Controversial New Bill Banning LGBTQ Topics in Schools
One state Republican who broke with her party and voted against the legislation said: "I love all of the children in the state of Florida, and I'm concerned about the message it sends"
Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog Jabs 'Made Me Laugh': 'Not Everyone Has to Like It'
"People can have their own opinions about something," Jesse Plemons told THR as he laughed off Sam Elliott's recent criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog
Chile's First Same-Sex Couples Tie the Knot After Marriage Equality Law Takes Effect: 'What Joy!'
"What joy!" wrote Chile's President Gabriel Boric, who took office Friday, one day after the country's first same-sex couples got married in Santiago
Disney CEO Apologizes for 'Painful' Silence amid Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill: 'I Let You Down'
"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry," Disney CEO Bob Chapek wrote in an email to employees
Parents Who Invited Texas' AG to Meet Their Trans Son Now Being Investigated for Child Abuse
Idaho Bill Would Make It a Felony for Parents to Help Trans Teens Get Gender-Affirming Health Care
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Reveals He Once Felt Pressure to Hide His Sexuality for His Career
Andy Cohen Addresses Bill Banning LGBTQ Discussions in Fla. Schools: 'As a Gay Parent, I'm Concerned'
Kacey Musgraves to Receive the Vanguard Award at 33rd GLAAD Media Awards: 'An Authentic Ally'

This year's GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 2

