Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show Euphoria
Euphoria premieres on HBO June 16Read More
The Tightest Celebrity Mother-Daughter Relationships
These tight-knit mamas and daughters will inspire families everywhere to celebrate the women in their lives not just on Mother's Day, but every dayRead More
Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'
The actress gets candid about what it's like to grow older in HollywoodRead More
Leslie Mann and Daughter Maude Apatow on Bonding Over Beauty, Raiding Each Other's Closets and More
The actress and her 20-year-old daughter dish on working with Jergens, their beauty regrets, red carpet dressing and more!Read More
Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Live on People Now: Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby and How She's Moving Forward.Read More
Leslie Mann and Daughter Maude Apatow Have Your Mother's Day Shopping Covered: See Their Gift Picks!
Leslie Mann and Her Daughter Maude Apatow Share Their Stylish Mother's Day Gift Picks
The Blockers star and her daughter, 20, serve up a fun mix of beauty, tech and style ideasRead More