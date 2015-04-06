Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show Euphoria

Euphoria premieres on HBO June 16
The Tightest Celebrity Mother-Daughter Relationships

These tight-knit mamas and daughters will inspire families everywhere to celebrate the women in their lives not just on Mother's Day, but every day
Leslie Mann Says Husband Judd Apatow Still Dresses Like He's 14: 'He Is Such a Slob'

Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'

The actress gets candid about what it's like to grow older in Hollywood
Leslie Mann and Daughter Maude Apatow on Bonding Over Beauty, Raiding Each Other's Closets and More

The actress and her 20-year-old daughter dish on working with Jergens, their beauty regrets, red carpet dressing and more!
Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby on People Now — Watch the Full Episode

Live on People Now: Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby and How She's Moving Forward.
Leslie Mann and Daughter Maude Apatow Have Your Mother's Day Shopping Covered: See Their Gift Picks!

The Blockers star and her daughter, 20, serve up a fun mix of beauty, tech and style ideas
Dress Codes, Decoded! 20 Gorgeous Dresses to Wear to Any Type of Wedding, on Any Budget

Be the best dressed guest!
Blockers Cast on Their Cringe-Worthy High School Fashion — Who Had a 'Sweet High Top Fade'?

Ike Barinholtz, Leslie Mann and John Cena took a trip down memory lane while playing Confess Sesh with PEOPLE Now
FDNY Firefighter Killed After Blaze Breaks out on Set of Edward Norton Film

Judd Apatow Calls Wife Leslie Mann 'The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me' as They Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage

Watch Robert De Niro Yuk It Up as a Broken-Down Insult Comic in The Comedian Trailer

Dakota Johnson Wants Jamie Dornan to Go Full-Frontal and Show His 'Dornan D' in Fifty Shades Darker

Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann and Dakota Johnson Shine on Red Carpet for Premiere of How to Be Single

Rebel Wilson stunned on the pink carpet for the European premiere of How to Be Single in London on Tuesday

Who's the Next Hedwig on Broadway?

The Next Star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch Is

Celebrity // April 06, 2015
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Oscar Night Game Plan: 'Drinking a Lot'

Awards // February 22, 2015
Watch Jimmy Fallon & Cameron Diaz Photobomb Tourists in N.Y.C.

TV // May 01, 2014
Is The Other Woman an Affair to Remember? PEOPLE's Review

See This/Skip That: From The Other Woman to Locke

Movies // April 25, 2014
Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann Show Off Their Hilarious Kate Upton Prank (VIDEO)

TV // September 23, 2016
Cameron Diaz & Leslie Mann Describe Each Other in One Word – Plus More From Their Twitter Chat

Movies // March 27, 2014
Half Their Age

Archive // May 06, 2013
Judd Apatow Jokes: I'm a 'Disgusting Man'

Movies // March 20, 2013
Governors Awards Photos: See Who Might Take Home an Oscar

Awards // December 02, 2012
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Pampered During a Shopping Event for Ladies

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
How Much Does It Cost?

Archive // March 12, 2012
Costar Exposes Adam Sandler's Pickup Technique

Celebrity // July 24, 2009
Pretty Funny

Archive // May 11, 2009
