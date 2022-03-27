Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor and environmental activist. DiCaprio first rose to fame after playing Luke Brower in the early 1990s sitcom Growing Pains and Arnie Grape in the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Since then, he has starred in several popular films, including Titanic, Romeo + Juliet, The Wolf of Wall Street, Don't Look Up and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Beyond acting, DiCaprio is an outspoken environmentalist and was designated as the United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change in 2014. DiCaprio won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his role in The Revenant.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Full Name
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
twitter
LeoDiCaprio
instagram
leonardodicaprio
Notable Projects
The Wolf of Wall Street, Titanic (Movie - 1996), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Born
11/11/1974
Age
47

FAQs

What films has Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in?

Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in 'Titanic,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'Inception,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Aviator,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' and 'The Revenant,' among others.

When is Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday?

Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, California.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio when he appeared in What's Eating Gilbert Grape?

Leonardo DiCaprio was 19 years old when 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' hit theaters in December 1993. His performance in the film earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio is dating model and actress Camila Morrone. Though the pair made their public debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, they have been romantically linked since 2017.

How many Oscars has Leonardo DiCaprio won?

Leonardo DiCaprio has won one Oscar for his portrayal of fur trapper Hugh Glass in 2015's 'The Revenant.' Throughout his career, DiCaprio has earned five nominations for Best Actor and one nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Most Recent

Amy Schumer Mocks Don't Look Up at 2022 Oscars: 'I Guess Oscars Don't Look Up Critics' Reviews'
Amy Schumer poked fun at the Oscar-nominated film during a monologue at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday evening
Will Smith Wins Best Leading Actor at 2022 BAFTA Awards for Role in King Richard
Adeel Akhtar, Mahershala Ali, Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Stephen Graham were also nominated for the honor at the 2022 BAFTA Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio Donates to Humanitarian Groups Helping in Ukraine: He 'Will Continue to Support'
Previous reports claiming money was sent for military use and that Leonardo DiCaprio has family ties to Ukraine are not true
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Eco-Friendly Champagne Brand
Leonardo DiCaprio has acquired a "significant" share of Telmont, a 110-year old champagne house near Epernay. 
2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith Score Nods
Dune earned the most nominations with 11 total, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight and Belfast with six
Don't Look Up Director Says Inclusion of a Real Sex Hotline in Movie Was 'Pure Accident'
Adam McKay says featuring a phone number for a sex hotline included in the Netflix film was not planned
More Leonardo DiCaprio

Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Says His Daughter Is Behind Ariana Grande's Harsh Burn Line
"I originally had a different line there. It was "mind your own business, you boomer f---." And my daughter, Pearl, and her friend, Ava, were both like, 'No one says boomer anymore,' " said the popular director
Brie Bella Says Leonardo DiCaprio Did Not Respond to Her DM About Environmental Pitch: 'DM Me Back'
Nikki Bella also opened up about her own celebrity DM encounter that didn't go as planned on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Pack on the PDA During Island Getaway
Leonardo DiCaprio Now Has His Own Type of Tree, Scientists Say
Don't Look Up Breaks Netflix Record with Most Viewing Hours in Single Week, Director Is 'Flabbergasted'
Phone Number Featured in Don't Look Up's Government PSA Scene Leads to Sex Hotline, Viewers Discover
Don't Look Up Director Recalls 'Constantly Tweaking' Movie's Ending: 'Did We Go Too Far?'

The process of perfecting the film's "triple ending" was "constantly tweaking, tweaking, tweaking," and plagued director Adam McKay with many questions

