What films has Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in?

Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in 'Titanic,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'Inception,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Aviator,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' and 'The Revenant,' among others.

When is Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday?

Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, California.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio when he appeared in What's Eating Gilbert Grape?

Leonardo DiCaprio was 19 years old when 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' hit theaters in December 1993. His performance in the film earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio is dating model and actress Camila Morrone. Though the pair made their public debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, they have been romantically linked since 2017.

How many Oscars has Leonardo DiCaprio won?