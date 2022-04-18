Skip to content
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Share
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Lenny Kravitz Is on a Mission to Improve Dental Hygiene with Oral Wellness Brand Twice
"Twice is about doing your oral care process twice a day, but also it's about thinking twice about your oral healthcare," Lenny Kravitz tells PEOPLE
Read More
Must-See Outfit Changes at the 2022 Grammys
On music's biggest night, these stars couldn't settle for just one outfit
Read More
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
From performances that got everyone out of their seats to the night's big winners — the must-see moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Read More
Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top
Kravitz got the memo that skin is always in at the Grammys
Read More
The Grammys' Best Dressed Stars of 2022
The best, boldest and most badass outfits from the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet
Read More
Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa and More to Present at 2022 Grammy Awards
Other presenters include Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Keith Urban and Avril Lavigne
Read More
More Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Are Motorcycle 'Brothers for Life' in Cute Snapshot: 'Ride or Die'
"Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much," Zoë Kravitz commented on the pair's picture
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Praise Zoë Kravitz After
SNL
Hosting Debut: 'You Were Perfection'
"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal," Lenny Kravitz wrote in a tribute to his daughter after her
SNL
hosting debut
Zoë Kravitz Remembers Singing 'No Scrubs' When Dad Lenny Kravitz Took Her on VH1: 'Being a Ham'
Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Channing Tatum at
The Batman
Premiere Afterparty: 'What a Night'
Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'So Proud' of Daughter Zoë's 'Iconic' Catwoman: 'Congratulations'
Stars and Margs: 25 Pics of Celebs Raising a Glass in Honor of National Margarita Day
Lisa Bonet Said She Was 'Learning How to Be Authentically Me' Weeks Before Jason Momoa Split
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday
Reese Witherspoon Posts Hilarious Tribute to Zoë Kravitz on Her 33rd Birthday
Lenny Kravitz Shares Sweet Throwback with Daughter Zoë on Her Birthday: 'I Love You Endlessly'
See Channing Tatum's Hilarious Response to Lenny Kravitz's Abs: 'It's Not Natural'
Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Ready' to Star in
Magic Mike 3
After Zoë Jokes About Him Auditioning
Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'
All Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Is on a Mission to Improve Dental Hygiene with Oral Wellness Brand Twice
Style
//
April 18, 2022
Must-See Outfit Changes at the 2022 Grammys
Style
//
April 04, 2022
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Music
//
April 04, 2022
Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top
Style
//
April 03, 2022
The Grammys' Best Dressed Stars of 2022
Style
//
April 03, 2022
Joni Mitchell, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa and More to Present at 2022 Grammy Awards
Music
//
April 01, 2022
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Are Motorcycle 'Brothers for Life' in Cute Snapshot: 'Ride or Die'
Movies
//
March 20, 2022
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Praise Zoë Kravitz After
SNL
Hosting Debut: 'You Were Perfection'
TV
//
March 14, 2022
Zoë Kravitz Remembers Singing 'No Scrubs' When Dad Lenny Kravitz Took Her on VH1: 'Being a Ham'
Movies
//
March 03, 2022
Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Channing Tatum at
The Batman
Premiere Afterparty: 'What a Night'
Movies
//
March 02, 2022
Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'So Proud' of Daughter Zoë's 'Iconic' Catwoman: 'Congratulations'
Movies
//
March 02, 2022
Stars and Margs: 25 Pics of Celebs Raising a Glass in Honor of National Margarita Day
Food
//
February 22, 2022
Lisa Bonet Said She Was 'Learning How to Be Authentically Me' Weeks Before Jason Momoa Split
Movies
//
January 13, 2022
Reese Witherspoon Posts Hilarious Tribute to Zoë Kravitz on Her 33rd Birthday
Movies
//
December 01, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Shares Sweet Throwback with Daughter Zoë on Her Birthday: 'I Love You Endlessly'
Music
//
December 01, 2021
See Channing Tatum's Hilarious Response to Lenny Kravitz's Abs: 'It's Not Natural'
Movies
//
September 29, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Ready' to Star in
Magic Mike 3
After Zoë Jokes About Him Auditioning
Movies
//
July 29, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'
Music
//
June 25, 2021
Lenny Kravitz's Dog Leroy Brown Dies: 'You Were the Best'
Pets
//
June 22, 2021
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Celebrity
//
June 18, 2021
Josh Duhamel on Working with Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz for
Shotgun Wedding
: 'What You Dream About'
Movies
//
May 03, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos from the Dominican Republic Set of
Shotgun Wedding
After Filming Wraps
Movies
//
April 22, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Pens Emotional Tribute to Godmother Cicely Tyson: 'You Did it All Exquisitely'
Movies
//
January 30, 2021
Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and More Stars Celebrate 'Queen' Cicely Tyson on Her 96th Birthday
Movies
//
December 19, 2020
Jason Momoa Prays Daughter Lola, 13, Is as 'Talented and Loving' as Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz
Movies
//
November 18, 2020
Lenny Kravitz
