Lena Dunham is an American writer, director, actress and producer. She first gained recognition as Hannah Horvath on HBO's Girls, depicting the lives of four young women in New York City. The series received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and Dunham won two Golden Globes in 2013 for best actress and best TV series. Dunham also appeared in American Horror Story: Cult (2017) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). In 2016, she launched the Random House publishing imprint, Lenny.
FAQs

Who did Lena Dunham marry?

Lena Dunham tied the knot with musician Luis Felber on Sept. 25, 2021, at a members-only club in Soho, London. She revealed to Vogue magazine that they first met in January 2021 through "a series of friends machinations." Taylor Swift was one of Dunham's eight bridesmaids.

What disease does Lena Dunham have?

After a photo circulated of the 'Girls' creator holding a cane in 2019, Dunham shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. "The truth is just: This is what life is like when I'm struggling with chronic illness," she captioned the paparazzi photo. "An Ehler [sic]-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends… so thank you, sweet cane!" According to Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissues that cause "overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin."

Does Lena Dunham have endometriosis?

Yes, Dunham has been very vocal about her struggles with endometriosis on social media. She admitted to Vogue magazine in 2018 that she had a total hysterectomy to relieve the pain associated with endometriosis.

Why did Lena Dunham go to rehab?

The actress revealed on an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" that she struggled with drugs, specifically Klonopin, a Benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and seizures. She has been sober since April 2018.

Tommy Dorfman 'Grateful' to Lena Dunham for First Role After Reintroduction as a Trans Woman
"She's a really good friend of mine who I love," Tommy Dorfman tells PEOPLE of Lena Dunham, who directed her in Sharp Stick, Dorfman's first onscreen role since coming out as a trans woman
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
Lena Dunham Calls Husband Luis Felber Her 'Most Talented Co-Pilot': 'Valentine of My Dreams'
"Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be," Lena Dunham wrote
Lena Dunham Recalls Her Childhood Fear of the Beach in Fierce Yellow Swimsuit: 'People Can Change'
The Girls star shared a sunny snap on Sunday featuring a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit, followed by a clip of her and husband Luis Felber sharing a sweet embrace at the beach
Lena Dunham Jokes She Has an 'Instagram Husband' While on Vacation with Luis Felber
Dunham and husband Luis Felber tied the knot in September
Lena Dunham Says She's More Productive in a 'Bathing Suit' Than 'Full Hair and Makeup'
The Girls writer and creator posted a carousel of images including herself wearing a floral mini dress and rocking a coral swimsuit on Instagram Sunday
Lena Dunham Talks Adoption, Says She Doesn't Want to Turn '38 Without a Child'
The 35-year-old actress previously discussed becoming a mother via adoption following a failed IVF cycle
Lena Dunham Opens Up About a Potential Girls Reboot — and Reveals Why 'It's Not Time Yet'
"I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed," Lena Dunham said of the acclaimed HBO hit
Lena Dunham Talks Professional Split from Girls Co-Showrunner Jenni Konner: 'I Needed to Pause'
Lena Dunham Pens Tribute to 16Arlington Designer Federica 'Kikka' Cavenati, Who Died at 28
Lena Dunham Pays Tribute to Girls Onscreen Dad Peter Scolari After His Death: 'The Most Humble Icon'
Lena Dunham Slams 'Gnarly' Body Shaming Comments About Her Weight Gain and Wedding Photos
Lena Dunham's 3 Wedding Looks Were Inspired by Claudia Schiffer, Pattie Boyd and Sharon Tate

Lena Dunham's wed musician Luis Felber in an intimate London ceremony — and Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman were bridesmaids!

