Who did Lena Dunham marry?

Lena Dunham tied the knot with musician Luis Felber on Sept. 25, 2021, at a members-only club in Soho, London. She revealed to Vogue magazine that they first met in January 2021 through "a series of friends machinations." Taylor Swift was one of Dunham's eight bridesmaids.

What disease does Lena Dunham have?

After a photo circulated of the 'Girls' creator holding a cane in 2019, Dunham shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. "The truth is just: This is what life is like when I'm struggling with chronic illness," she captioned the paparazzi photo. "An Ehler [sic]-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends… so thank you, sweet cane!" According to Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissues that cause "overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin."

Does Lena Dunham have endometriosis?

Yes, Dunham has been very vocal about her struggles with endometriosis on social media. She admitted to Vogue magazine in 2018 that she had a total hysterectomy to relieve the pain associated with endometriosis.

Why did Lena Dunham go to rehab?