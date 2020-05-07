How tall is LeBron James?

According to the NBA, LeBron James stands at 6 feet, 9 inches. However, he is not the tallest athlete to play in the NBA. That distinction belongs to Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who are both 7 feet, 7 inches.

How many rings does LeBron James have?

James has won four NBA titles. Two of his rings are from championships he won with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. Later, he won a ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

What number is LeBron James?

James is currently No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is also the same jersey number he wears in the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' film and during his time with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. He previously wore No. 23 during his first three seasons with the Lakers.

Who is LeBron James’ wife?

The NBA star is married to his high school sweetheart, Savannah James. The couple got engaged in 2011 after 10 years together and tied the knot in San Diego on Sept. 14, 2013. They had a three-day celebratory event with famous faces in attendance, including Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

How many kids does LeBron James have?