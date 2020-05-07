LeBron James

LeBron James is a professional basketball player in the NBA, playing forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. A high school prodigy, he was the first player picked in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. James was the first member of the Cavaliers franchise and the youngest player in the league to win Rookie of the Year. In 2005, he became the youngest player to score more than 50 points in one game. In addition to four NBA championships, he has won MVP four times and an Olympic gold medal twice. He is also the founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation, I Promise School (IPS) in Akron and SpringHill Entertainment production company.
LeBron James
Full Name
LeBron Raymone James Sr.
Hometown
Akron, OH
kingjames
KingJames
Notable Projects
NBA
Born
12/30/1984
Age
37

FAQs

How tall is LeBron James?

According to the NBA, LeBron James stands at 6 feet, 9 inches. However, he is not the tallest athlete to play in the NBA. That distinction belongs to Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who are both 7 feet, 7 inches.

How many rings does LeBron James have?

James has won four NBA titles. Two of his rings are from championships he won with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. Later, he won a ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

What number is LeBron James?

James is currently No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is also the same jersey number he wears in the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' film and during his time with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. He previously wore No. 23 during his first three seasons with the Lakers.

Who is LeBron James’ wife?

The NBA star is married to his high school sweetheart, Savannah James. The couple got engaged in 2011 after 10 years together and tied the knot in San Diego on Sept. 14, 2013. They had a three-day celebratory event with famous faces in attendance, including Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

How many kids does LeBron James have?

James has three children with his wife, Savannah. Savannah was pregnant during James' rookie season, and on Oct. 6, 2004, they welcomed their first child, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. The couple had their second son, Bryce Maximus, on June 14, 2007, and their daughter Zhuri Nova was born on Oct. 22, 2014.

