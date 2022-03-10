Leah Remini

- Full Name
- Ashley Tyler Ciminella
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- ashleyjudd
- ashley_judd
- Born
- 04/19/1968
- Age
- 53
FAQs
- Who is Ashley Judd married to?
Ashley Judd is not married. She and racecar driver Dario Franchitti split in 2013 after 12 years of marriage.
- How did Ashley Judd break her leg?
Ashley Judd broke her leg in four places while hiking in the Republic of the Congo in 2021. "I was in hospital in a South Africa about nine days," Judd told the Sexy, Body & Soul podcast. "And then I was medevaced to Tennessee.
- Where does Ashley Judd live?
Ashley Judd lives in Leipers Fork, Tennessee. Her mother, Naomi Judd, and half-sister, Wynonna Judd, live within walking distance of her home.
- Who is Ashley Judd's dad?
Ashley Judd's dad is Michael Ciminella, a marketing specialist in the horse racing industry. He and Judd's mom, Naomi Judd, divorced in 1972.