Hallmark Channel's 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry and More
Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" launch Oct. 22
How Lea Thompson Met Her Husband While Making John Hughes' Classic '80s Teen Romance Some Kind of Wonderful
Some Kind of Wonderful is debuting on Blu-ray with four other John Hughes classics on Feb. 23 in time for the 35th anniversary of Pretty in Pink
Lea Thompson Reveals She Took Home Her Prosthetic Breasts from Back to the Future Part II
"I didn't want [them] to fall into the wrong hands, because it's actually a cast of my actual breasts inside," the actress tells PEOPLE
Lea Thompson Responds to Brad Garrett's Claims About Ellen DeGeneres: 'True Story'
Brad Garrett tweeted Thursday night that he knows "more than one who were treated horribly by" Ellen DeGeneres
Lea Thompson & Howard Deutch's Very Romantic 30th Anniversary Plans: 'We're Going to Meetings!'
Thompson and Deutch have been married since 1989 and share two children together, actress Zoey Deutch and filmmaker Madelyn Deutch
Lea Thompson Just Found Out Who's Playing Lorraine in Back to the Future Musical: 'She's Cute!'
A new musical version of Back to the Future is casting now for 2020 world premiere in the U.K.
Zoey Deutch's Inner Circle 'Vies' to Go with Her on Work Trips, According to Mom Lea Thompson
PLUS: Lea Thompson reveals what her daughters Madelyn and Zoey Deutch have taught her about the entertainment industry
People Now: Now: Luann De Lesseps Talks Upcoming Life After Probation - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 18th on PEOPLE Now.
Lea Thompson Reveals What 80s Movie Role She Loved the Most
Great Scott! Stars of Back to the Future Reunite at Fan Convention: 'This Was Special'
Lea Thompson Reveals She Missed Out on a Role in Steel Magnolias: 'That One Hurt'
Lea Thompson on How 'Unusual' Script for The Year of Spectacular Men by Daughter Madelyn Deutch Made Her 'Proud'
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression on People Now — Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for June 14th on People Now.

