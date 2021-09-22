Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Advertisement
More Lea Thompson
Hallmark Channel's 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry and More
TV
//
September 22, 2021
How Lea Thompson Met Her Husband While Making John Hughes' Classic '80s Teen Romance
Some Kind of Wonderful
Movies
//
February 22, 2021
Lea Thompson Reveals She Took Home Her Prosthetic Breasts from
Back to the Future Part II
Movies
//
October 20, 2020
Lea Thompson Responds to Brad Garrett's Claims About Ellen DeGeneres: 'True Story'
TV
//
July 31, 2020
Lea Thompson & Howard Deutch's Very Romantic 30th Anniversary Plans: 'We're Going to Meetings!'
Movies
//
July 18, 2019
Lea Thompson Just Found Out Who's Playing Lorraine in
Back to the Future
Musical: 'She's Cute!'
Movies
//
July 18, 2019
Zoey Deutch's Inner Circle 'Vies' to Go with Her on Work Trips, According to Mom Lea Thompson
Movies
//
July 18, 2019
People Now
: Now: Luann De Lesseps Talks Upcoming Life After Probation - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
July 18, 2019
Lea Thompson Reveals What 80s Movie Role She Loved the Most
Movies
//
July 18, 2019
Great Scott! Stars of
Back to the Future
Reunite at Fan Convention: 'This Was Special'
Movies
//
August 12, 2018
Lea Thompson Reveals She Missed Out on a Role in
Steel Magnolias
: 'That One Hurt'
Movies
//
July 27, 2018
Lea Thompson on How 'Unusual' Script for
The Year of Spectacular Men
by Daughter Madelyn Deutch Made Her 'Proud'
Movies
//
June 14, 2018
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression on
People Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
June 14, 2018
Lea Thompson on Date Night with Her Daughters: 'It's Like Playing Dress-Up!'
Style
//
June 13, 2017
WATCH: Lea Thompson Opens Up About a Possible
Back to the Future
Remake
Movies
//
January 31, 2017
Back to the Future
Turns 35! The Cast Looks Back at the Film's Lasting Impact
Movies
//
July 03, 2020
