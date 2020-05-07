Lauren Hashian
- Full Name
- Lauren Hashian
- Hometown
- Lynnfield, MA
- laurenhashianofficial
- Born
- 09/08/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- How did Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson meet?
Lauren Hashian first met Dwayne Johnson in 2006 while the actor was filming 'The Game Plan.'
- Who is Lauren Hashian's father?
Lauren Hashian is the daughter of famed Boston drummer, Sib Hashian.
- How long have Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson been together?
Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johson began dating in 2007. The couple married in 2019 after over a decade together.