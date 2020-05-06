Laura Prepon
- Full Name
- Laura Helene Prepon
- Hometown
- Watchung, N.J.
- lauraprepon
- LauraPrepon
- youtube
- LauraPreponOnline
- Notable Projects
- Orange Is the New Black , That '70s Show
- Born
- 03/07/1980
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- Who is Laura Prepon married to?
She is married to actor Ben Foster.
- How old was Laura Prepon in That ‘70s Show?
She was 18 years old when the show premiered in 1998.
- Why did Laure Prepon leave Scientology?
In 2021, she revealed that motherhood had changed her perception of things and she had left Scientology.