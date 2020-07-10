latinaloveprojectvideoarticle

OITNB’s Selenis Leyva to Transgender Sister: ‘What I Saw in You Was Not Just Being Gay’

Watch Orange Is the New Black's Selenis Leyva and her transgender sister Marizol discuss the ways they sacrificed who they really were for the greater good of their families — and how they eventually found themselves.