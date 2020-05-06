Lala Kent

Lala Kent is an American reality TV star and author. She rose to fame after joining Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in 2015. She launched her own cosmetics line, Give Them Lala Beauty, in 2017 and released a memoir entitled Give Them Lala in 2021.
Lala Kent
Full Name
Lauren Elyse Burningham
Hometown
Salt Lake City, Utah
instagram
lalakent
Born
09/02/1990
Age
31

FAQs

Who Is Lala Kent married to?

Lala Kent is not married, although she was previously engaged to producer Randall Emmett. The two were engaged for three years before splitting in 2021.

When did Lala Kent have her baby?

Lala Kent welcomed her first child in March 2021. She shares daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett.

What is Lala Kent's real name?

Lala Kent's real name is Lauren Burningham. She initially went by Lauryn Kent after moving to Los Angeles but quickly became better known by her childhood nickname, Lala.

