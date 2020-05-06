Lala Kent
- Full Name
- Lauren Elyse Burningham
- Hometown
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- lalakent
- Born
- 09/02/1990
- Age
- 31
FAQs
- Who Is Lala Kent married to?
Lala Kent is not married, although she was previously engaged to producer Randall Emmett. The two were engaged for three years before splitting in 2021.
- When did Lala Kent have her baby?
Lala Kent welcomed her first child in March 2021. She shares daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett.
- What is Lala Kent's real name?
Lala Kent's real name is Lauren Burningham. She initially went by Lauryn Kent after moving to Los Angeles but quickly became better known by her childhood nickname, Lala.