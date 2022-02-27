Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known as Lady Gaga, is a Grammy winning, American singer-songwriter, actress, and activist. Her first hit song was "Just Dance" in 2008, and in 2018 she made her acting debut opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, which earned her the Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Lady Gaga
Full Name
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
Hometown
New York, NY
instagram
ladygaga
twitter
ladygaga
Notable Projects
A Star Is Born
Born
03/28/1986
Age
35

FAQs

What are Lady Gaga's top songs?

"Poker Face," "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," "Telephone," "Love Game"

Does Lady Gaga have fibromyalgia?

Yes, she revealed the diagnosis in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two

What was Lady Gaga's first movie role?

Ally in A Star is Born (2018)

How tall is Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga is 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

What flavor are Lady Gaga Oreos?

The cookie and creme are both vanilla.

Where is Lady Gaga from?

She is from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York.

Lady Gaga Cries as She Hugs Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards
Lady Gaga shared an embrace between commercials during Sunday night's 2022 SAG Awards
A Star Is Born Reunion! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Share Sweet Embrace at 2022 SAG Awards
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the award-winning 2018 film, A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards
The singer and actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci
25 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
On the fifth anniversary of the Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mix-up, we look back at some of the Academy Awards' most enduring moments as told through photos
Lady Gaga Congratulates 2022 Oscar Nominees After Gucci Snub: 'You All Deserve Major Recognition'
"Congratulations my friends. Bravo!" she said to the nominees
Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Doesn't Land Oscar Nomination Despite SAG, BAFTA Recognition
House of Gucci's Lady Gaga was not among the 2022 Academy Award nominees for Best Actress announced Tuesday
Lady Gaga Did Yoga in the Comfy Sneaker Brand That Hollywood's Loved for Years
Hilary Duff and Jennifer Garner are also fans of Allbirds shoes
2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith Score Nods
Dune earned the most nominations with 11 total, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight and Belfast with six
The Beyoncé Fly, Andrew Garfield Spider, and 12 More Species Named After Celebrities
Lady Gaga Dishes on Making Out with Salma Hayek for 'Awesome' House of Gucci Deleted Scene
Lady Gaga Pushed for a 'Hot' Sex Scene with Salma Hayek in House of Gucci That Was Ultimately Cut
Heidi Klum Shows Skin in Sexy Cutout Dundas Gown — and It's a Favorite Among Hollywood Stars
Lady Gaga Says She Wants to Work with Tom Hanks: 'One of the Most Brilliant Actors of All Time'

Lady Gaga also told Entertainment Tonight that her House of Gucci costars, including Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, were on her "to work with" bucket list

