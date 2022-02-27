Lady Gaga
- Full Name
- Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
- Hometown
- New York, NY
- ladygaga
- Notable Projects
- A Star Is Born
- Born
- 03/28/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- What are Lady Gaga's top songs?
"Poker Face," "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," "Telephone," "Love Game"
- Does Lady Gaga have fibromyalgia?
Yes, she revealed the diagnosis in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two
- What was Lady Gaga's first movie role?
Ally in A Star is Born (2018)
- How tall is Lady Gaga?
Lady Gaga is 5 feet, 1 inch tall.
- What flavor are Lady Gaga Oreos?
The cookie and creme are both vanilla.
- Where is Lady Gaga from?
She is from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York.