Lacey Chabert
- Full Name
- Lacey Chabert
- Hometown
- Purvis, Mississippi
- iamlaceychabert
- TherealLacey
- Born
- 09/30/1982
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- Who is Lacey Chabert married to?
Lacey Chabert married David Nehdar in 2014. Nehdar is not in the entertainment business and has kept a low profile.
- What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister?
Lacey Chabert's older sister, Wendy, passed away at the age of 46 in 2021. Chabert has not publicly revealed the cause of death.
- Why did Lacey Chabert stop voicing Meg?
Lacey Chabert has said she stopped voicing Meg in FOX's Family Guy because of her busy schedule. Series creator Seth Macfarlane has said Chabert wanted off the show, but that there are no hard feelings.