Lacey Chabert is an American actress. She rose to fame during her teen years thanks to her role in FOX's Party of Five from 1994 to 2000. Chabert played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls in 2004 and has gone on to appear in 20-plus Hallmark movies. She and husband David Nehdar welcomed a daughter in 2016.
Lacey Chabert
Full Name
Lacey Chabert
Hometown
Purvis, Mississippi
twitter
iamlaceychabert
instagram
TherealLacey
Born
09/30/1982
Age
39

FAQs

Who is Lacey Chabert married to?

Lacey Chabert married David Nehdar in 2014. Nehdar is not in the entertainment business and has kept a low profile.

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister?

Lacey Chabert's older sister, Wendy, passed away at the age of 46 in 2021. Chabert has not publicly revealed the cause of death.

Why did Lacey Chabert stop voicing Meg?

Lacey Chabert has said she stopped voicing Meg in FOX's Family Guy because of her busy schedule. Series creator Seth Macfarlane has said Chabert wanted off the show, but that there are no hard feelings.

