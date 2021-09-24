Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is an American TV personality, social media icon, and businesswoman. She rose to fame in 2007 on Keeping up with the Kardashians, the E! reality show that follows the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The show ran for 20 seasons, making it one of the longest-running reality series in the U.S. 

Beyond television, the business woman is founder and owner of the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, formally known as Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. Her social media presence has a large influence on the success of her brand, where she has 277 million followers on Instagram alone. She also launched Kendall + Kylie, a clothing line she started with her older sister Kendall Jenner in 2016.

The social media star is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and former Olympic decathlete champion Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner). Rapper Travis Scott is the father of their daughter Stormi Webster.
Kylie Jenner
Full Name
Kylie Kristen Jenner
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
instagram
kyliejenner
twitter
KylieJenner
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kylie Cosmetics
Born
08/10/1997
Age
24

FAQs

Does Kylie Jenner have pets?

As of March 2018, she has a bunny, a chicken, and seven dogs

When did Kylie Jenner start her makeup line?

2015

How did Kylie Jenner meet Travis Scott?

Both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott say they can't remember when they first met but they first sparked romance rumors at Coachella 2017

Most Recent

More Kylie Jenner

All Kylie Jenner

