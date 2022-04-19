Kurt Russell is an American actor. He first gained recognition as a child actor, becoming one of the top stars for Walt Disney Studios from the late 1960s through the early 1970s in films like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1971). Russell achieved critical acclaim in the 1979 television film Elvis, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special. That film was the first of his several collaborations with director John Carpenter, who directed Russell in the cult classic films Escape from New York (1981), The Thing (1982), Big Trouble in Little China (1986) and Escape from L.A. (1996). Russell also received a Golden Globe nomination for the 1984 film Silkwood. His most famous films also include Tombstone (1993), Stargate (1994), Miracle (2004), Death Proof (2007), The Hateful Eight (2015), Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017) and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019). Russell is also famous for his high-profile relationship with actress Goldie Hawn (1983-Present), with whom he has starred in the movies Swing Shift (1984), Overboard (1987) and The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020).