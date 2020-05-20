Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American actor and comedian. He rose to fame by starring in the comedy television series Franklin & Bash (2011-2014), Newsreaders (2013-2015) and Silicon Valley (2014-2019). He achieved critical acclaim in the 2017 film The Big Sick, which he also co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon based on their relationship. His other films include 2014's Sex Tape, 2015's Hot Tub Time Machine 2, 2017's The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2019's Stuber, 2019's Men in Black: International and 2021's Eternals.