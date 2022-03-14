How tall is Kristin Chenoweth?

Kristin Chenoweth revealed during a 2015 Tony Awards bit that she is 4 feet, 11 inches.

How old is Kristin Chenoweth's fiancé?

Kristin Chenoweth told PEOPLE that her fiancé, Josh Bryant, is 14 years younger than her. They first met when Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, played at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016. According to Vogue, they met again when Backroad Anthem played the wedding of Chenoweth's nephew in 2018 and started dating in August of that year.

What role did Kristin Chenoweth play in Wicked?

Kristin Chenoweth played Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's Wicked for nine months. Composer Stephen Schwartz wrote the musical with Chenoweth in mind, according to her interview with Playbill.

What disease does Kristin Chenoweth have?