Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer. She won a Tony award for her role as Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in 1999 and is the original actress to play Glinda the Good Witch in the massively popular Broadway musical Wicked. In 2009, Chenoweth added to her trophy collection when she won an Emmy for her performance on ABC's Pushing Daisies. She is also known for her roles on NBC's The West Wing, FOX's Glee, and NBC's short-lived Kristin.
Kristin Chenoweth
Full Name
Kristin Dawn Chenoweth
Hometown
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
twitter
KChenoweth
instagram
kchenoweth
Notable Projects
Wicked , Glee
Born
07/24/1968
Age
53

FAQs

How tall is Kristin Chenoweth?

Kristin Chenoweth revealed during a 2015 Tony Awards bit that she is 4 feet, 11 inches.

How old is Kristin Chenoweth's fiancé?

Kristin Chenoweth told PEOPLE that her fiancé, Josh Bryant, is 14 years younger than her. They first met when Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, played at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016. According to Vogue, they met again when Backroad Anthem played the wedding of Chenoweth's nephew in 2018 and started dating in August of that year.

What role did Kristin Chenoweth play in Wicked?

Kristin Chenoweth played Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's Wicked for nine months. Composer Stephen Schwartz wrote the musical with Chenoweth in mind, according to her interview with Playbill.

What disease does Kristin Chenoweth have?

Kristin Chenoweth told Women's Health that she was diagnosed with Ménière's disease — which can cause dizziness and hearing loss — when she was 30 years old. "I don't want to appear weak," Chenoweth said. "But the older I get, the more I go, 'I have this, and today might not be the best day,' and that is very freeing."

Most Recent

Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for Wicked Movie: 'We Talk About It'
"I am a mentor. I am also a mentee because I am learning from her as well," she said
Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Wins at Critics Choice Awards, Calls Fellow Nominees 'Titans of Women'
Hannah Waddingham won for best supporting actress in a comedy series, for which Hannah Einbinder, Kristin Chenoweth, Molly Shannon, Cecily Strong and Josie Totah were also nominated
Kristin Chenoweth Cried When Ariana Grande Was Cast as Glinda in Wicked Film: 'Love Her So Much'
"I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person," Kristin Chenoweth said of Ariana Grande playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film
Kristin Chenoweth Recalls When Nora Ephron Got Her Stoned — and How Nicole Kidman Came to Her Rescue
"Next thing I know, I'm under the table," Chenoweth said of the time her Bewitched director, Nora Ephron, fed her pot brownies
Watch Kristin Chenoweth Find Out Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 7, was Cast as Glinda in School Show
"I'm so proud of you," Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked, tells Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Ariana Grande was cast alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked
Advertisement

More Kristin Chenoweth

Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron and More Will Have Their Minds Read Live on Zoom
Alan Cumming will host the star-studded virtual performance of mentalist Jason Suran's show Reconnected on Jan. 29
Kristin Chenoweth Rings in 2022 with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'New Year's Eve Mood'
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant announced their engagement in late October
Kristin Chenoweth Spends Christmas with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Best Present I'll Ever Receive'
Wicked Announces Broadway's First Black Glinda, Brittney Johnson: It's an 'Awesome Responsibility'
Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She and Ariana Grande Would Go on Double Dates: 'We Went Bowling'
Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Teach Kids to 'Spread Love' Every Day with New Children's Book
Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting with Throwback Photo

Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, congratulated Ariana Grande on her casting as the witch in the upcoming movie adaptation

All Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for Wicked Movie: 'We Talk About It'
Movies // March 14, 2022
Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Wins at Critics Choice Awards, Calls Fellow Nominees 'Titans of Women'
TV // March 13, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth Cried When Ariana Grande Was Cast as Glinda in Wicked Film: 'Love Her So Much'
Theater // March 10, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth Recalls When Nora Ephron Got Her Stoned — and How Nicole Kidman Came to Her Rescue
Movies // March 09, 2022
Watch Kristin Chenoweth Find Out Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 7, was Cast as Glinda in School Show
Parents // March 09, 2022
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Theater // February 20, 2022
Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron and More Will Have Their Minds Read Live on Zoom
Theater // January 19, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth Rings in 2022 with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'New Year's Eve Mood'
Movies // December 31, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Spends Christmas with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Best Present I'll Ever Receive'
Movies // December 25, 2021
Wicked Announces Broadway's First Black Glinda, Brittney Johnson: It's an 'Awesome Responsibility'
Theater // December 07, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She and Ariana Grande Would Go on Double Dates: 'We Went Bowling'
Music // December 02, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Teach Kids to 'Spread Love' Every Day with New Children's Book
Parents // November 10, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting with Throwback Photo
Movies // November 05, 2021
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth and More to Perform
TV // November 01, 2021
See Kristin Chenoweth's Unique 3-Stone Halo Engagement Ring from Fiancé Josh Bryant
Style // October 29, 2021
How This Broadway Actress Conquered the Worlds of Wall Street, Wicked and Real Estate
Theater // October 29, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Is Engaged to Josh Bryant: 'Now That I've Found Him, I Won't Let Him Go'
Movies // October 29, 2021
Ariana Grande Says She 'Learned Everything' from Working with Kristin Chenoweth: 'Changed My Life Entirely'
Music // October 19, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Perform Wicked Duet 18 Years After Broadway Show's Debut
Theater // September 27, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Takes Boyfriend Josh Bryant to The Lion King's Broadway Return: 'We Both Cried'
Theater // September 15, 2021
Broadway Is Back! Scenes from the Re-opening of Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago and More
Theater // September 15, 2021
Celebrities Who Were in Sororities
Celebrity // August 13, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth's Boyfriend Has 'Been to Two Broadway Shows in His Life — 'I'm Taking Him to Lion King'
Podcasts // August 04, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Dated a Gay Man 'Only Once': 'He Recognized My Louboutins'
Movies // August 03, 2021
Ty Herndon on How Country Music Is More Accepting Than Ever: The Kids 'Don't Even Think About It'
Country // June 29, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com