Summer House Clip: Paige DeSorbo Hears Craig Conover Has Been 'Hooking Up' with Kristin Cavallari
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover confirmed their relationship in October after quietly dating for several months
Kristin Cavallari Sports Chic Black Ensemble as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
"35," Kristin Cavallari simply captioned a photo of herself on her special day
Kristin Cavallari Has a Fun-Filled Family Day on the Slopes During Holiday Trip to Colorado
The Hills alum and ex Jay Cutler share three children including sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 6
Kristin Cavallari 'Looking Forward' To Spending Holidays at Home in Tennessee with the Kids: Source
Kristin Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler share three children: sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 6
Kristin Cavallari Calls Split from Jay Cutler 'Probably the Best Decision I've Ever Made'
The reality TV star revealed that she "went on a couple of dates" with her ex-husband after their split, but no longer wanted to be in a "toxic relationship"
Kristin Cavallari Says She's Single After Dates with Chase Rice: 'I Haven't Wanted a Boyfriend'
The Uncommon James founder answered a series of questions from Instagram followers about her love life, revealing, "I've just been having fun"
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Split Upon Realizing They're 'Better Off as Friends': Source
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler posed for photos together at a Nashville bar opening in September
Kristin Cavallari & Chase Rice Step Out for PDA-Filled Date Night After Jay Cutler Goes Out with Jana Kramer
A source tells PEOPLE the new couple is "having a good time and enjoying getting to know each other"
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Go on 'One Date' as Kristin Cavallari Moves On with Chase Rice: Sources
Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Country Star Chase Rice: 'They're Having Fun Together,' Says Source
Jay Cutler Talks Dating After Kristin Cavallari Split: 'It's Hard as Hell'
Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Rumors She's in a 'Love Triangle': 'I'm Not Dating Anybody'
Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and More Laguna Beach Stars Reunite: 'What a Dream'

Members of the MTV series’ original cast reunited for a fun weekend in Laguna Beach

Jay Cutler on Co-Parenting Kids with Ex Kristin Cavallari: 'We've Done a Good Job of Putting Them First'
Parents // June 02, 2021
Jay Cutler 'Fighting for' Half of Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Brand in Divorce: Source
TV // May 29, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Says the Thought Of Getting Remarried 'Right Now' Makes Her 'Cringe'
TV // May 22, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Gets an At-Home Hair Session (in Her Kitchen!) from BFF and Colorist Justin Anderson
Style // May 13, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Says Co-Parenting 'Has Its Challenges' but 'Never Put the Kids in the Middle'
Parents // May 13, 2021
Brody Jenner Teases Kristin Cavallari's The Hills: New Beginnings Cameo: 'She Stirs Up the Pot'
TV // May 12, 2021
Celebrities Who Wished Their Exes a Happy Mother's Day in 2021
Parents // May 10, 2021
Jay Cutler Shares Tribute to Ex Kristin Cavallari for Mother's Day: 'Some Kids Have All the Luck'
Parents // May 09, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Says She Has 'Everything' She Needs at Home with Kids amid Pandemic: 'Very Lucky'
Parents // May 05, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Relationship Status: 'I'm Focusing On Me,' She Says  
TV // May 03, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Says She's in a 'Really Good Place Right Now' After 'Biggest Transitional Year'
Style // April 30, 2021
The Hills: New Beginnings Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch the Dramatic First Trailer
TV // April 13, 2021
Kristin Cavallari 'Already Having Those Conversations' with Her Kids About Being in the Public Eye
Parents // April 08, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Spotted Relaxing in Black Swimsuit During Cabo San Lucas Getaway
TV // March 17, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Seen with Jeff Dye as Source Says They're 'Not Exclusive': 'She's Having Fun'
TV // February 12, 2021
Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner Reunite to Film The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
TV // February 09, 2021
Kristin Cavallari's Pal Justin Anderson Claims Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Is 'Making Stuff Up'
TV // January 25, 2021
Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Shares Her Old Texts with Jay Cutler: 'Too Bad It Didn't Work Out'
TV // January 24, 2021
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Both 'Single' Despite Photo Sparking Rumors of Reconciliation: Source
TV // January 22, 2021
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Pose Together in Instagram Photo amid Divorce: 'Can't Break That'
TV // January 22, 2021
Stephen Colletti Reacts to Ex Kristin Cavallari's Instagram of the Pair: 'A Bit of a Shock'
TV // January 12, 2021
Kristin Cavallari and Boyfriend Jeff Dye Exchange 'I Love You's' During Instagram Live Chat
TV // January 09, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Calls 2020 One of the 'Best Years' of Her Life amid Divorce from Jay Cutler
TV // January 06, 2021
Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford Explains Lunch with Jay Cutler After His Split from Kristin
TV // January 05, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Christmas with Her Kids: 'A Very Merry Merry'
TV // December 25, 2020
