Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig is an American comedian and actress. She rose to fame in 2005 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. Her best-known characters on the show include the boastful Penelope, the disobedient schoolgirl Gilly and Aunt Linda. Wiig is also known for her impressions of financial adviser Suze Orman and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In 2009, Wiig received an Emmy nomination for her performance on SNL. She also starred in the movies Bridesmaids (2011), The Skeleton Twins (2014) and Ghostbusters (2016).
Kristen Wiig
Full Name
Kristen Carroll Wiig
Hometown
Canandaigua, New York
Notable Projects
Saturday Night Live
Born
08/22/1973
Age
48

FAQs

Who is Kristen Wiig married to?

Kristen Wiig is married to Avi Rothman. PEOPLE confirmed the couple got engaged in 2019. In February 2021, Wiig confirmed on 'The Howard Stern Show' they had tied the knot.

When was Kristen Wiig on 'SNL'?

Kristen Wiig was on 'SNL' from 2005 to 2012. Addressing why she left the show in an interview with 'Marie Clarie', Wiig said, "I know a lot of people probably assume, 'Oh, she's leaving because she is going to be doing movies now and things like that,' which I will be. But I just always knew it was going to be seven [years] and that was it."

Who does Kristen Wiig play in 'Despicable Me'?

Kristen Wiig voices with character Miss Hattie in 'Despicable Me'. Her character appears in both sequels of the movie as well.

