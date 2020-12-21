- Full Name
- Kristen Carroll Wiig
- Hometown
- Canandaigua, New York
- Notable Projects
- Saturday Night Live
- Born
- 08/22/1973
- Age
- 48
FAQs
- Who is Kristen Wiig married to?
Kristen Wiig is married to Avi Rothman. PEOPLE confirmed the couple got engaged in 2019. In February 2021, Wiig confirmed on 'The Howard Stern Show' they had tied the knot.
- When was Kristen Wiig on 'SNL'?
Kristen Wiig was on 'SNL' from 2005 to 2012. Addressing why she left the show in an interview with 'Marie Clarie', Wiig said, "I know a lot of people probably assume, 'Oh, she's leaving because she is going to be doing movies now and things like that,' which I will be. But I just always knew it was going to be seven [years] and that was it."
- Who does Kristen Wiig play in 'Despicable Me'?
Kristen Wiig voices with character Miss Hattie in 'Despicable Me'. Her character appears in both sequels of the movie as well.