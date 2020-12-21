Kristen Wiig was on 'SNL' from 2005 to 2012. Addressing why she left the show in an interview with 'Marie Clarie', Wiig said, "I know a lot of people probably assume, 'Oh, she's leaving because she is going to be doing movies now and things like that,' which I will be. But I just always knew it was going to be seven [years] and that was it."