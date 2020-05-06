Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries is a former NBA player and TV personality. He rose to fame playing professional basketball from 2004 to 2017. He is also known for marrying reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2011. Their marriage lasted for 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce.
Kris Humphries
Full Name
Kristopher Nathan Humphries
Hometown
Minneapolis, Minnesota
instagram
KrisHumphries
twitter
KrisHumphries
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Born
02/06/1985
Age
37

FAQs

What happened to Kris Humphries?

After retiring from the NBA in 2019, Kris Humphries has mostly kept out of the public eye. In April 2022, Humphries announced on his social media that he would be opening 10 Dave's Hot Chicken franchises in the Minneapolis region.

How tall is Kris Humphries?

According to his official stats at NBA.com, Kris Humphries is 6 foot, 9 inches tall.

How old was Kris Humphries when he married Kim Kardashian?

Kris Humphries married Kim Kardashian on Aug. 20, 2011 when he was 26 years old.

How long did Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian date?

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian began dating in late 2010 and married on Aug. 20, 2011.

