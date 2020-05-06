Kris Humphries
- Full Name
- Kristopher Nathan Humphries
- Hometown
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- KrisHumphries
- Notable Projects
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Born
- 02/06/1985
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- What happened to Kris Humphries?
After retiring from the NBA in 2019, Kris Humphries has mostly kept out of the public eye. In April 2022, Humphries announced on his social media that he would be opening 10 Dave's Hot Chicken franchises in the Minneapolis region.
- How tall is Kris Humphries?
According to his official stats at NBA.com, Kris Humphries is 6 foot, 9 inches tall.
- How old was Kris Humphries when he married Kim Kardashian?
Kris Humphries married Kim Kardashian on Aug. 20, 2011 when he was 26 years old.
- How long did Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian date?
Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian began dating in late 2010 and married on Aug. 20, 2011.