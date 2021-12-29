Skip to content
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Share
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Kourtney Kardashian References a Classic
KUWTK
Line as She Models Sexy Black Cutout Look
Kourtney Kardashian also gave a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, premiering April 14 on the streamer
Read More
Hulu's 'Rivetingly Honest'
The Kardashians
Series Announces Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser
The Kardashian-Jenner family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
, which premiered in 2007
Read More
Kris Jenner Congratulates Daughter Kylie on Birth of Her Baby Boy: 'My Beautiful Grandson'
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Feb. 2
Read More
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Enjoy Game Night Together
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae spent a lot of time together during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown
Read More
Travis Barker Shares Steamy Photo with Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Would Die 4 U'
The couple got engaged last October, 10 months after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in January
Read More
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Cuddle in Matching Leopard-Print Pajamas to Celebrate 2022
"It’s still 2022, right?" Kourtney Kardashian captioned her Wednesday photo, on which fiancé Travis Barker commented, "Yes my love 🖤🌹"
Read More
More Kourtney Kardashian
Machine Guy Kelly and Travis Barker Proposed in Similar Striped Shirts — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Eagle-eyed social media users have pointed out that Machine Gun Kelly followed his friend Travis Barker’s lead when he wore a striped black-and-white top to propose to Megan Fox in Puerto Rico
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and More React to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's friends, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, shared congratulations following the news of their engagement
Travis Barker Shares Belated Birthday Tribute to Daughter Alabama in Honor of Her Sweet 16
Khloé Kardashian Gets Flowers from Sister Kourtney, Travis Barker amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini-Clad Throwback Photos from 2005 Family Vacation
Kourtney Kardashian Brought the Sparkle on NYE in a Sequin Bra and Shorts: See Her Sexy Look
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beach Day with Penelope and Reign: 'Family Over Everything'
Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker spent some time with her children over the weekend
Hulu Reveals First Teaser for Kardashian-Jenner Family's New Series, Titled
The Kardashians
Kris Jenner on 'Challenges' Kardashians Faced in 2021: 'We Lean on Each Other to Get Through the Lows'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate a Stylish and Blended Family Christmas Eve
Kourtney Kardashian Packs Sexy Nightgown for 'Night Away' with Fiancé Travis Barker
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Gives Health Update After Emergency Room Visit: 'I'm Gonna Be Okay'
Scott Disick Is 'Still So Upset' Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement to Travis Barker: Source
TV
//
December 29, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Faux Tattoos Covering Her Body in Photo with Fiancé Travis Barker
Style
//
December 29, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Madly in Love': 'Like High School Sweethearts' (Source)
TV
//
December 28, 2021
Travis Barker Is 'So Sweet and Loving' Toward Kourtney Kardashian's Children, Says Source
Parents
//
December 28, 2021
Penelope Disick Shows Off Her Red Hair Transformation in New TikTok Video
Style
//
December 28, 2021
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner Gifted Her Family Cars for Christmas: 'How Cool!'
TV
//
December 27, 2021
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Daughter Alabama's 16th Birthday
Parents
//
December 25, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twin in Trench Coats for Mirror Photo Shoot
Parents
//
December 24, 2021
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Release Christmas Cover of 'Jingle Bells'
Music
//
December 24, 2021
Larsa Pippen Says She's 'in a Good Place' with Kim Kardashian After Fallout: 'Love Her'
TV
//
December 23, 2021
Travis Barker Reveals the Love Note and Doodle He Got from Kourtney Kardashian
Music
//
December 22, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Love for Fiancé Travis Barker with "TB" Pendant Necklaces
Style
//
December 22, 2021
Travis Barker Shows Off 'Favorite Tattoo' from 'Favorite Tattoo Artist' Kourtney Kardashian
Style
//
December 22, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Rocker Side by Playing Drums Like Fiancé Travis Barker
TV
//
December 16, 2021
RHOM
: Larsa Pippen Living Her 'Best Life' After Split from Ex Scottie and Fallout with Kardashians
TV
//
December 16, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 'Birthday Twins' Mason and Reign in Sweet Instagram Tribute
Parents
//
December 16, 2021
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Makes TikTok with North West, Penelope Disick: 'Meet My Friends'
Parents
//
December 15, 2021
Kris Jenner Posts Tribute to 'Best Grandsons' Mason and Reign Disick on Their Birthday
Parents
//
December 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian's 'Elves Have to Quarantine,' Plus More Celebrity Parents Rocking the Elf on the Shelf Game
Parents
//
December 24, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Kardashian Serve '1994 Coolness' in Throwback Photo
Style
//
December 09, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Accuses Her of Getting a Butt Lift, Nose Job and More
Style
//
December 09, 2021
Khloé Kardashian Rocks Same Metallic Mini Dress First Worn by Sister Kourtney Kardashian
Style
//
December 08, 2021
Travis Barker Defends His 'Badass' Collection of Tattoos from Online Haters
Style
//
December 03, 2021
Scott Disick Celebrates Hanukkah with His and Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids: 'Family First'
Parents
//
December 02, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant: 'Are We Really Gonna Do This?'
Health
//
December 01, 2021
Load More
Kourtney Kardashian
