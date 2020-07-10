Kim Petras on Helping Young Trans People Vote as Their 'True Self': 'Everybody Just Wants Equality'
The "Malibu" singer is teaming up with MTV, Logo and Trans Lifeline to help young transgender voters update their government IDs to not be misgendered at the pollsRead More
YouTuber Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager Supported by Celebrities Including Ariana Grande After Revealing She’s Transgender
Ariana Grande, Amber Rose, Lena Dunham and more stars showed their support for the beauty influencer, who came out in a YouTube video on MondayRead More
Kim Petras Opens Up About How Bullies (and Childhood Idols) Prepared Her for Pop Stardom: 'I Used to Dream of This Life'
"I was told that I'd always be a niche act," says the "I Don't Want It At All" singer-songwriter, who is on tour for her debut album ClarityRead More
'It Made Me Feel Like a Joke:' Shawn Mendes & More Stars Who've Open Up About the Bullying They Faced as Kids
Celebs share their painful experiences – and what they learned from themRead More