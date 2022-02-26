Kim Kardashian
- Full Name
- Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, California
- kimkardashian
- kimkardashian
- Notable Projects
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians , ,
- Born
- 10/21/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- Who is Kim Kardashian's father?
Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously defended OJ Simpson in his murder trial
- Why did Kim Kardashian use a surrogate?
While pregnant, she had placenta accreta, a potentially life threatening condition
- How did Kim Kardashian meet Kanye West?
On the set of a music video he was making with Brandy, who Kim knew through dating her brother Ray J.
- How tall is Kim Kardashian?
She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
- How many kids does Kim Kardashian have?
4
- How tall is Kim Kardashian?
She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.