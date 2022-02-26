Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She rose to fame in 2007 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her family's E! reality show that follows the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She also runs KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS.
Kim Kardashian
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
instagram
kimkardashian
twitter
kimkardashian
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians , ,
Born
10/21/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Who is Kim Kardashian's father?

Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously defended OJ Simpson in his murder trial

Why did Kim Kardashian use a surrogate?

While pregnant, she had placenta accreta, a potentially life threatening condition

How did Kim Kardashian meet Kanye West?

On the set of a music video he was making with Brandy, who Kim knew through dating her brother Ray J.

How tall is Kim Kardashian?

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

How many kids does Kim Kardashian have?

4

RHOSLC's Jen Shah Says She Was 'Dead Serious' About Wanting Kim Kardashian on Her Legal Team
"I have mad respect for her. She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes," Shah says in an exclusive clip of the RHOSLC After Show
Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Criticism of His 'Misinformation' on Social Media
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously filed court documents claiming her estranged husband has caused "emotional distress" by "putting a lot of misinformation" on social media
Kanye West and Chaney Jones Spotted Shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour Together
Kanye West was in Miami for a performance experience of Donda 2
Good American and SKIMS Co-Founder Emma Grede Shares Why She's the Perfect Mentor on Shark Tank
"I'm relatively young and the business climate now is really unique," Emma Grede tells PEOPLE about what she brings to the table as a guest ahead of her guest appearance on ABC's Shark Tank
Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show
Kardashian made her fashion month debut in support of her supermodel sister, who sported a light auburn hair color on the Prada runway
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' in New Filing
"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim Kardashian says in new court documents amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Rocks a Men's Prada Jumpsuit While in Milan for Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian wore a shiny camel jumpsuit from Prada's fall 2022 menswear line, which she paired with black Prada bra.
Ben Stiller Shares Why He Thinks Pete Davidson Is Popular with Women: 'He's Got Such a Charisma'
"He just has a real charm about him," Ben Stiller said of pal Pete Davidson on The Howard Stern Show
Kim Kardashian Has 'Grown a Lot Since Split' from Kanye West, Source Says: 'She's Moved on'
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Beyond
Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian's SNL Monologue During Donda 2 Performance Experience
Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian Honor Late Father Robert on What Would've Been His 78th Birthday
Hulu's The Kardashians: First Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu

