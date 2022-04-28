Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger is an American actress. She began her acting career on TV in the 1970s and then made the jump to the big screen in the 1980s, appearing in films such as Never Say Never Again, The Natural, 9 ½ Weeks and Batman. In 1998, Basinger won an Academy Award for her performance in L.A. Confidential. She shares a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-husband Alec Baldwin.
Kim Basinger
Full Name
Kimila Ann Basinger
Hometown
Athens, Georgia
instagram
kim.basinger
twitter
kimbasinger
Notable Projects
Batman , James Bond
Born
12/08/1953
Age
68

FAQs

What happened to Kim Basinger?

Kim Basinger appeared in the 'Fifty Shades' sequels in 2017 and 2018 but has mostly kept a low profile in recent years. She revealed on Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk' in 2022 that she has battled the anxiety disorder agoraphobia. "I wouldn't leave the house," Basinger said.

Why did Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin divorce?

Kim Basinger filed for divorce from Alec Baldwin after seven years of marriage in 2001 due to "irreconcilable differences." Her father Don Basinger told 'PEOPLE' afterward that Baldwin's anger issues played a role in the divorce. During a 2008 appearance on CNN's 'Larry King Live,' Baldwin said he couldn't remember exactly when the marriage fell apart because it was "a blur."

Who is Kim Basinger married to now?

Kim Basinger isn't married. The twice-divorced actress has been linked to her longtime hair stylist Mitch Stone.

Most Recent

Jada Pinkett Smith Realized She Has 'Some Anxiety' from Seeing Daughter Willow Struggle
As Pinkett Smith tried to help daughter with her anxiety, the actress started to realize that she likely deals with the mental health condition as well.
Kim Basinger Reflects on Her 'Heavy-Duty' Divorce from Alec Baldwin on RTT: 'He's a Challenge'
Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin's episode of Red Table Talk is streaming now on Facebook Watch
RTT: Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound
Kim Basinger opens up about her agoraphobia in a PEOPLE-exclusive first look at Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk
Ireland Baldwin Reveals Shame Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse on RTT: 'Didn't Talk to My Parents'
Ireland Baldwin opens up on Red Table Talk about how she "was so ashamed of what I had become" amid eating disorders and substance abuse
Ireland Baldwin Plays with Her Siblings in Cute Video: 'When All the Baldwin Kids Get Together'
Ireland Baldwin had some fun with her younger siblings when she visited dad Alec Baldwin and stepmom Hilaria Baldwin in the Hamptons over the weekend
Kim Basinger Wishes Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin's 'Beautiful' Daughter Carmen a Happy 8th Birthday
Kim Basinger commented on daughter Ireland Baldwin's Instagram tribute to Carmen for her 8th birthday on Monday
More Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger Comments on Photo of Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin with Three of His Sons: 'So Cute'
Alec Baldwin shares daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger
Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmother Hilaria as a 'Good Person' amid Appropriation Controversy
Ireland Baldwin says Hilaria is "a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad"
Kim Basinger Pens Moving Poem About Christmas amid COVID-19 to Honor 'All the Loved Ones We've Lost'
Ireland Baldwin Roasts Dad Alec Baldwin: 'I Haven't Checked My Voicemails' in 12 Years
Ireland Baldwin Hilariously Grills Dad Alec with Joke About Mom Kim Basinger at Comedy Central Roast
Ireland Baldwin's Mom Kim Basinger Hilariously Reacts to Her Latest Nude Instagram Photo
Ireland Baldwin Jokes Cheesecake Factory's Brown Bread Is 'Going to My Boobs' In Lingerie Photo

The model revealed she's been "eating a lot" of the famous wheat loaf

