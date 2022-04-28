- Full Name
- Kimila Ann Basinger
- Hometown
- Athens, Georgia
- kim.basinger
- kimbasinger
- Notable Projects
- Batman , James Bond
- Born
- 12/08/1953
- Age
- 68
FAQs
- What happened to Kim Basinger?
Kim Basinger appeared in the 'Fifty Shades' sequels in 2017 and 2018 but has mostly kept a low profile in recent years. She revealed on Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk' in 2022 that she has battled the anxiety disorder agoraphobia. "I wouldn't leave the house," Basinger said.
- Why did Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin divorce?
Kim Basinger filed for divorce from Alec Baldwin after seven years of marriage in 2001 due to "irreconcilable differences." Her father Don Basinger told 'PEOPLE' afterward that Baldwin's anger issues played a role in the divorce. During a 2008 appearance on CNN's 'Larry King Live,' Baldwin said he couldn't remember exactly when the marriage fell apart because it was "a blur."
- Who is Kim Basinger married to now?
Kim Basinger isn't married. The twice-divorced actress has been linked to her longtime hair stylist Mitch Stone.