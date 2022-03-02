Khloé Kardashian
- Full Name
- Khloé Alexandra Kardashian
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- khloekardashian
- Notable Projects
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians ,
- Born
- 06/27/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- Who is Khloé Kardashian dating?
Khloe Kardashian is currently single. She's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristian Thompson since 2016.
- When did Khloé Kardashian start her clothing line Good American?
Khloé launched Good American in October 2016. She's co-founder of the company.
- Why did Khloé Kardashian name her daughter True?
She knew she wanted a name that started with "T" and her grandmother, MJ, suggested True. Khloe's grandfather's middle name was also True.
- How tall is Khloé Kardashian?
5 foot 10 inches
- Who did Khloé Kardashian go to prom with?
Khloé went to Hoover High School's prom with a Kardashian superfan named Narbeh in 2019. It was her very first prom.