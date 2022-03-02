Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is a popular TV personality and entrepreneur. In 2007 she rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her family's E! reality show that chronicled the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In 2016 she launched Good American, a popular denim and fashion line.
Full Name
Khloé Alexandra Kardashian
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
instagram
khloekardashian
twitter
khloekardashian
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians ,
Born
06/27/1984
Age
37

FAQs

Who is Khloé Kardashian dating?

Khloe Kardashian is currently single. She's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristian Thompson since 2016.

When did Khloé Kardashian start her clothing line Good American?

Khloé launched Good American in October 2016. She's co-founder of the company.

Why did Khloé Kardashian name her daughter True?

She knew she wanted a name that started with "T" and her grandmother, MJ, suggested True. Khloe's grandfather's middle name was also True.

How tall is Khloé Kardashian?

5 foot 10 inches

Who did Khloé Kardashian go to prom with?

Khloé went to Hoover High School's prom with a Kardashian superfan named Narbeh in 2019. It was her very first prom.

