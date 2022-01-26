Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is an American actor. He rose to fame in the 1990s with his Oscar-winning performances in 1995's The Usual Suspects and 1999's American Beauty. Spacey went on to star on House of Cards from 2013 to 2017, earning five Emmy nominations for his role as Frank Underwood. Netflix removed him from the political thriller's final season due to accusations of sexual misconduct.
Full Name
Kevin Spacey Fowler
Hometown
South Orange, New Jersey
Notable Projects
House of Cards
Born
07/26/1959
Age
62

Where is Kevin Spacey?

Kevin Spacey has kept a mostly low profile since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. He lives in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and can be seen next in the film, The Man Who Drew God.

Who replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World?

Director Ridley Scott replaced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in 2017's All the Money in the World after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct. Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that he filmed nearly 400 new scenes over nine days with Plummer in Spacey's place. "It would have been a pity if the film was completely neglected because of what happened," Scott said.

Kevin Spacey Seeks to Throw Out $31 Million Judgement for Breaching His House of Cards Contract
The actor was cut from the entirety of House of Cards season 6, which led production company MCR to file a breach of contract arbitration suit
Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay Nearly $31 Million to House of Cards Production for Breach of Contract
Kevin Spacey was found in breach of contract after violating the production company's sexual harassment policy, court documents reveal
Mena Suvari Recalls a 'Weird and Unusual' Encounter with Kevin Spacey on American Beauty Set
Mena Suvari starred alongside Kevin Spacey in 1999's American Beauty 19 years before sexual assault allegations emerged against him
Faye Dunaway Cast in Kevin Spacey's First Film Since He Faced Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)
The movie's producer, Louis Nero, tells Variety that Faye Dunaway will play a "braille teacher who is an old friend of the blind protagonist"
Vanessa Redgrave Will Not Be Appearing Alongside Kevin Spacey in New Italian Film
Louis Nero, a producer on L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, previously confirmed Kevin Spacey's involvement in the project and that Vanessa Redgrave would be appearing in the film if she could travel from England to Italy
Kevin Spacey Cast in First Movie Since Sexual Assault Allegations, Director Says He's 'Very Happy'
"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," director Franco Nero told ABC News of Kevin Spacey's role in his Italian movie L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, also starring Vanessa Redgrave
Kevin Spacey's Anonymous Sexual Assault Accuser Must Reveal Identity to Proceed with Lawsuit: Report
A judge ruled that the man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has to identify himself in order to continue with his civil suit against the actor
Kevin Spacey Returns to the Spotlight to Share Suicide Prevention Video: 'It Gets Better'
Kevin Spacey shared a video to YouTube for the third year in a row, this time to address mental health and suicide prevention
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp and Another Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Them as Teens
Prince Andrew Takes Down Personal Website amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Why Kevin Spacey and Ghislaine Maxwell Sat in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Thrones
Kevin Spacey Compares His Downfall from Sexual Assault Allegations to Coronavirus Outbreak
Kevin Spacey's Lawyer Denies Actor Paid Money to Dead Man's Family to Settle Sexual Assault Suit

This is the second sexual assault lawsuit that has been dropped against the actor this year

