Kevin Spacey has kept a mostly low profile since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. He lives in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and can be seen next in the film, The Man Who Drew God.

Director Ridley Scott replaced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in 2017's All the Money in the World after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct. Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that he filmed nearly 400 new scenes over nine days with Plummer in Spacey's place. "It would have been a pity if the film was completely neglected because of what happened," Scott said.