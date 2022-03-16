Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
People.com
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
Share
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Kevin Hart Sent a Video Message to Traci Braxton Before Her Death: 'You're Loved'
Traci Braxton died on March 12 after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer
Read More
Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and Janet Jackson to Headline ESSENCE Festival's Return to In-Person Show
The festival will take place from June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Read More
Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'
Kevin Hart shares his 17-month-old daughter Kaori Mai with wife Eniko Hart
Read More
Kevin Hart Claims Responsibility for Nick Cannon Condom Vending Machine: 'I See You Got My Gift'
Nick Cannon announced last week that he is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi
Read More
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, this year's lineup of ads make for must-see TV
Read More
Kevin Hart Brings the Laughs in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial for Sam's Club: 'We Had Fun'
"We're not taking ourselves too seriously," Kevin Hart exclusively tells PEOPLE of Sam's Club's debut Super Bowl commercial
Read More
More Kevin Hart
Aziz Ansari Says He Stopped Using Email to Help with His 'Mental Diet'
The comedian said he hasn't used email in around four years
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin to Donate $15M to Philadelphia Area Schools
A spokesperson said the donation will go toward tuition costs at private and parochial schools
Ryan Reynolds Helped Jimmy Kimmel Create '80s-Inspired Spots for ABC's Retro
Sitcom Special
Kelly Ripa Insists Thanksgiving Eating 'Should Happen at Dinner Time' Instead of the Afternoon
Watch Kevin Hart's Son Hendrix Celebrate Birthday with Surprise Gifts from Los Angeles Lakers
Chrissy Metz's
This Is Us
Costars Guess Her Connection to Ariana Grande on
Celebrity Game Face
Kevin Hart Makes His Dramatic Debut Alongside Wesley Snipes in New Trailer for Thriller
True Story
The upcoming Netflix series premieres Nov. 24
From Adele to Kevin Hart: See the Stars at the Lakers vs. Warriors Season Opener
Shark Tank
's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Crew Member from Comedy Film Suffers 'Massive' Injuries on Set
Cameron Diaz Calls Mothers Who Don't Have Childcare 'Superheroes': 'My Heart Goes Out to Them'
Nick Cannon Laughs Off Kevin Hart's Question of His Total Number of Kids
All Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Sent a Video Message to Traci Braxton Before Her Death: 'You're Loved'
Movies
//
March 16, 2022
Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and Janet Jackson to Headline ESSENCE Festival's Return to In-Person Show
Music
//
March 04, 2022
Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'
Parents
//
February 10, 2022
Kevin Hart Claims Responsibility for Nick Cannon Condom Vending Machine: 'I See You Got My Gift'
Movies
//
February 09, 2022
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
TV
//
February 11, 2022
Kevin Hart Brings the Laughs in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial for Sam's Club: 'We Had Fun'
Food
//
January 31, 2022
Aziz Ansari Says He Stopped Using Email to Help with His 'Mental Diet'
TV
//
January 26, 2022
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin to Donate $15M to Philadelphia Area Schools
Music
//
January 13, 2022
Ryan Reynolds Helped Jimmy Kimmel Create '80s-Inspired Spots for ABC's Retro
Sitcom Special
Food
//
December 08, 2021
Kelly Ripa Insists Thanksgiving Eating 'Should Happen at Dinner Time' Instead of the Afternoon
Food
//
November 19, 2021
Watch Kevin Hart's Son Hendrix Celebrate Birthday with Surprise Gifts from Los Angeles Lakers
Parents
//
November 10, 2021
Chrissy Metz's
This Is Us
Costars Guess Her Connection to Ariana Grande on
Celebrity Game Face
TV
//
November 01, 2021
Kevin Hart Makes His Dramatic Debut Alongside Wesley Snipes in New Trailer for Thriller
True Story
TV
//
October 27, 2021
From Adele to Kevin Hart: See the Stars at the Lakers vs. Warriors Season Opener
Sports
//
October 20, 2021
Shark Tank
's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
TV
//
September 23, 2021
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Crew Member from Comedy Film Suffers 'Massive' Injuries on Set
Movies
//
September 14, 2021
Cameron Diaz Calls Mothers Who Don't Have Childcare 'Superheroes': 'My Heart Goes Out to Them'
Parents
//
August 19, 2021
Nick Cannon Laughs Off Kevin Hart's Question of His Total Number of Kids
Parents
//
August 19, 2021
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Pens Emotional Note to Husband on 5th Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Movies
//
August 14, 2021
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away from Acting: I 'Wanted to Make My Life Manageable'
Movies
//
August 13, 2021
Watch Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Hilariously Recap Olympic Equestrian Event: 'That's Gangsta'
Sports
//
August 02, 2021
Kevin Hart Says He Turned Down an Offer to Go to Space But Is Not Ruling Out a Future Trip Just Yet
Movies
//
July 22, 2021
Kevin Hart Blasts Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards for Anyone Needing 'Advice on Fatherhood'
Parents
//
July 22, 2021
Kevin Hart to Host New
Hart to Heart
Talk Show at Peacock: 'I Couldn't Be More Excited'
TV
//
July 14, 2021
Kevin Hart's Sweetest Family Photos
Parents
//
July 06, 2021
Load More
Kevin Hart
