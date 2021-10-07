How many kids does Kevin Federline have?

Kevin Federline has six children. He has two children with former fiancé Shar Jackson, two children with former wife Britney Spears and two children with wife Victoria Prince.

Who is Kevin Federline married to?

Kevin Federline is married to former volleyball player Victoria Prince. The couple married in August 2013.

What does Kevin Federline do for a living?

Kevin Federline occasionally works as a DJ.

How much money does Kevin Federline get from Britney Spears?

In 2018, Kevin Federline claimed he was receiving $20,000 a month from Britney Spears in child support. PEOPLE reported that Spears agreed to pay Federline "thousands more a month in child support" after he filed a request for additional support.

How did Kevin Federline meet Britney Spears?

Kevin Federline told PEOPLE that he met Britney Spears in a club in Los Angeles named Joseph's in 2004. The couple married a few months later.

How old was Britney Spears when she married Kevin Federline?

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were legally married on Oct. 6, 2004 when Spears was 22 years old.

How long was Kevin Federline married to Britney Spears?