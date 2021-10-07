Kevin Federline

Kevin Federline is an American former dancer and musician. He is best known for being married to singer Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007 and being the father of her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.
Kevin Federline
Full Name
Kevin Earl Federline
Hometown
Fresno, California
instagram
federline4real
twitter
kevinfederline
Born
03/21/1978
Age
44

FAQs

How many kids does Kevin Federline have?

Kevin Federline has six children. He has two children with former fiancé Shar Jackson, two children with former wife Britney Spears and two children with wife Victoria Prince.

Who is Kevin Federline married to?

Kevin Federline is married to former volleyball player Victoria Prince. The couple married in August 2013.

What does Kevin Federline do for a living?

Kevin Federline occasionally works as a DJ.

How much money does Kevin Federline get from Britney Spears?

In 2018, Kevin Federline claimed he was receiving $20,000 a month from Britney Spears in child support. PEOPLE reported that Spears agreed to pay Federline "thousands more a month in child support" after he filed a request for additional support.

How did Kevin Federline meet Britney Spears?

Kevin Federline told PEOPLE that he met Britney Spears in a club in Los Angeles named Joseph's in 2004. The couple married a few months later.

How old was Britney Spears when she married Kevin Federline?

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were legally married on Oct. 6, 2004 when Spears was 22 years old.

How long was Kevin Federline married to Britney Spears?

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for 33 months. They legally married in October 2004 and finalized their divorce in July 2007.

Most Recent

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Approves of Conservatorship's End If Their Sons Are 'Safe': Lawyer
A source tells PEOPLE that the pop star "hopes she will be able to see her boys" Sean Preston and Jayden James "more" now that her father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship
Kevin Federline Wants Britney Spears to Be 'Healthy and Happy,' Says Lawyer: 'The Kids Love Their Mother'
"If [ending the conservatorship] is what's best for her, Kevin supports it," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE as he shares that Jamie's "relationship with the boys can be restored"
Britney Spears Celebrates Sons Sean and Jayden's Birthdays: 'Love You Both to the Moon and Back'
Britney Spears shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with ex Kevin Federline 
Britney Spears Hasn't Seen 13-Year-Old Son Jayden's Surprising Instagram Live, Says Source
The singer's teen son — whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — went live on Instagram late Tuesday in a since-deleted viral video
Britney Spears Considers Having Matching Dice Tattoo with Ex Kevin Federline Removed
The singer got the ink with then-boyfriend Kevin Federline in May 2004
Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Asks to Step Down as Conservator After Alleged Altercation with Her Son
Days after news broke of Jamie's alleged physical altercation with Britney Spears' son, the star's father files papers to temporarily step down as her conservator
Advertisement

More Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Is 'Upset' with Dad Jamie After His Alleged Altercation with Her Teen Son: Source
Britney Spears' father Jamie got into an alleged physical altercation with her 13-year-old son on Aug. 24
Britney Spears 'Removed' Her Kids After Son Sean's Alleged Fight with Dad Jamie, Says K-Fed's Lawyer
Kevin Federline's lawyer tells PEOPLE Britney Spears "did the right thing" and removed her kids from her father's house
Britney Spears' Dad Allegedly Got in 'Altercation' with Her 13-Year-Old Son, Says K-Fed's Lawyer
Everything to Know About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Relationship Through the Years
Britney Spears' Sons Are Staying with Dad Kevin Federline While She Receives Help: Source
Kevin Federline 'Commends' Ex Britney Spears for Checking Into Wellness Treatment Facility
Olive! Olympia! Leo! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September

Happy birthday, little ones! From Cash to Charlie (and Jayden and Preston!), see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

All Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Approves of Conservatorship's End If Their Sons Are 'Safe': Lawyer
Music // October 07, 2021
Kevin Federline Wants Britney Spears to Be 'Healthy and Happy,' Says Lawyer: 'The Kids Love Their Mother'
Music // June 29, 2021
Britney Spears Celebrates Sons Sean and Jayden's Birthdays: 'Love You Both to the Moon and Back'
Music // September 12, 2020
Britney Spears Hasn't Seen 13-Year-Old Son Jayden's Surprising Instagram Live, Says Source
Music // March 05, 2020
Britney Spears Considers Having Matching Dice Tattoo with Ex Kevin Federline Removed
Style // March 03, 2020
Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Asks to Step Down as Conservator After Alleged Altercation with Her Son
Music // September 06, 2019
Britney Spears Is 'Upset' with Dad Jamie After His Alleged Altercation with Her Teen Son: Source
Music // September 04, 2019
Britney Spears 'Removed' Her Kids After Son Sean's Alleged Fight with Dad Jamie, Says K-Fed's Lawyer
Music // September 03, 2019
Britney Spears' Dad Allegedly Got in 'Altercation' with Her 13-Year-Old Son, Says K-Fed's Lawyer
Music // September 03, 2019
Everything to Know About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Relationship Through the Years
Music // April 04, 2019
Britney Spears' Sons Are Staying with Dad Kevin Federline While She Receives Help: Source
Music // April 04, 2019
Kevin Federline 'Commends' Ex Britney Spears for Checking Into Wellness Treatment Facility
Music // April 04, 2019
Olive! Olympia! Leo! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September
Parents // October 03, 2018
Britney Spears Agrees to Pay Kevin Federline 'Thousands More' in Child Support: Report
Music // September 24, 2018
Britney Spears Is 'Happy' and Focused on Her Sons Amid Kevin Federline Child Support Drama: Source
Parents // May 31, 2018
Britney Spears Pays Kevin Federline $20K a Month in Child Support — and Lawyer Says He's Requesting 'Three Times' More
Music // May 23, 2018
Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday at Las Vegas Strip Club Amid Child Support Dispute
Music // March 25, 2018
Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday with Kids Amid Child Support Battle
Music // March 22, 2018
Britney Spears' Dad Wants to Set Child Support Budget for Kevin Federline: Report
Music // March 20, 2018
Proud Papa Kevin Federline Takes His Three Daughters to a Dance - and They Look So Grown Up
Parents // March 02, 2018
Tennessee! Giovanna! Preston and Jayden! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September
Parents // September 27, 2017
Kevin Federline Steps Out with Wife Victoria Prince for Romantic Dinner Date in Hollywood
Music // August 22, 2017
WATCH: 'Britney Spears' Shaves Her Head and Marries 'Kevin Federline' in First Lifetime Biopic Trailer
Music // January 23, 2017
'2017 Squad!' Kevin Federline Shares New Sweet Photo of His Six Children All Together
Parents // January 10, 2017
FIRST LOOK: 'Britney Spears' and 'Kevin Federline' Get Hitched in Lifetime's Britney
Celebrity // November 30, 2016
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com