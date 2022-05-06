- Full Name
- Kerry Marisa Washington
- Hometown
- New York City
- kerrywashington
- kerrywashington
- Notable Projects
- Scandal
- Born
- 01/31/1977
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- Who is Kerry Washington married to?
Kerry Washington has been married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha since June 2013.
- How many kids does Kerry Washington have?
Kerry Washington has two children, daughter Isabelle Amarachi and son Caleb Kelechi, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. She is also the stepmother of Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.
- How is Kerry Washington related to Colin Powell?
Through her mother Valerie, Kerry Washington was a cousin of former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.
- How old was Kerry Washington in 'Save the Last Dance'?
The movie 'Save the Last Dance' was released on January 12, 2001 when Kerry Washington was 23 years old.
- Where does Kerry Washington live?
Kerry Washington and her family live in Los Angeles. She has also had a residence in New York City.