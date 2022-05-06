Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is an American actress. She first gained recognition by starring as Olivia Pope in the television drama Scandal (2012-2018). Washington won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for her starring role in the live revival of Good Times in 2019. She has also starred in television movies like Confirmation (2016) and series like Little Fires Everywhere (2020). In film, Washington is known for starring in 2001's Save the Last Dance, 2004's Ray, 2006's The Last King of Scotland and 2012's Django Unchained.
Kerry Washington
Full Name
Kerry Marisa Washington
Hometown
New York City
instagram
kerrywashington
twitter
kerrywashington
Notable Projects
Scandal
Born
01/31/1977
Age
45

FAQs

Who is Kerry Washington married to?

Kerry Washington has been married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha since June 2013.

How many kids does Kerry Washington have?

Kerry Washington has two children, daughter Isabelle Amarachi and son Caleb Kelechi, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. She is also the stepmother of Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.

How is Kerry Washington related to Colin Powell?

Through her mother Valerie, Kerry Washington was a cousin of former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.

How old was Kerry Washington in 'Save the Last Dance'?

The movie 'Save the Last Dance' was released on January 12, 2001 when Kerry Washington was 23 years old.

Where does Kerry Washington live?

Kerry Washington and her family live in Los Angeles. She has also had a residence in New York City.

