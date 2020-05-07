Most Recent Kenneth Branagh Transforms into Boris Johnson for New Limited Drama Series
Sky TV said the miniseries will be "based on Boris Johnson's tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister"
Read More
Actors Who've Scored Oscar Nominations for Playing the Same Character
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose were both nominated for their turns as Anita in West Side Story, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Oscars for their performances as The Joker, and more actors who were nominated for playing the same characters
Read More Jamie Dornan on the Belfast Scene That Led to 'Floods of Tears' During Filming: 'I'll Never Forget'
The actor opens up about a memorable final day of filming on the acclaimed and semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh
Read More Death on the Nile Trailer Shows Armie Hammer in Long-Delayed Mystery Filmed Before His Controversy
Death on the Nile, in theaters Feb. 11, features an ensemble cast that includes Armie Hammer, who has denied rape allegations and recently left a treatment facility Read More Watch Jamie Dornan Sing 'Everlasting Love' to Caitríona Balfe in Exclusive Clip of Belfast
Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe shine in a new, romantic clip of Kenneth Branagh's
Belfast, in theaters on Nov. 12 Read More WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe Are 'Living in a Civil War' in Haunting Belfast Trailer
Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and more star in
Belfast, a drama based on director Kenneth Branagh's experience growing up in 1960s Ireland Read More More Kenneth Branagh Bee Gees Movie in the Works from Thor Director Kenneth Branagh
According to
Variety, the biopic will follow the beginnings of the trio from their modest beginnings into the peak of their fame in the 1960s and 1970s
Emma Thompson Says Her Heart Was 'Very Badly Broken' by Kenneth Branagh's Affair
Thompson said she recalled the ending of her relationship with Kenneth Branagh in order to play a jilted wife
Who's the Killer? Check Out the New All-Star Cast of Murder on the Orient Express
Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and more star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous mystery
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.