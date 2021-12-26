Kelly Preston
- Full Name
- Kelly Kamalelehua Smith
- Hometown
- Honolulu, HI
- Born
- 10/13/1962
- Died
- 07/12/2022 (Age: )
FAQs
- How did Kelly Preston die?
Kelly Preston died on July 12, 2020, of breast cancer. She was fighting cancer privately for two years.
- How did John Travolta and Kelly Preston meet?
Kelly Preston met her husband John Travolta at a screen test for their 1989 film, 'The Experts', while she was still married to actor Kevin Gage. Travolta has often described it as love at first sight.
- Who did Kelly Preston play in 'What a Girl Wants'?
Kelly Preston played Libby Reynolds, Daphne Reynolds's mother in 'What a Girl Wants'. She was 39 at the time.