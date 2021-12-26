Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston, born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, was an American actress and model. She rose to fame in the mid-1980s starring in movies like Mischief and Twins. Her acting career continued to flourish in the '90s and early 2000s. The actress was married to her Gotti costar John Travolta for 28 years. In July 2020, Preston passed away after a two-year battle against breast cancer.
Kelly Preston
Full Name
Kelly Kamalelehua Smith
Hometown
Honolulu, HI
Born
10/13/1962
Died
07/12/2022 (Age: )

FAQs

How did Kelly Preston die?

Kelly Preston died on July 12, 2020, of breast cancer. She was fighting cancer privately for two years.

How did John Travolta and Kelly Preston meet?

Kelly Preston met her husband John Travolta at a screen test for their 1989 film, 'The Experts', while she was still married to actor Kevin Gage. Travolta has often described it as love at first sight.

Who did Kelly Preston play in 'What a Girl Wants'?

Kelly Preston played Libby Reynolds, Daphne Reynolds's mother in 'What a Girl Wants'. She was 39 at the time.

John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Ben Read The Night Before Christmas in Sweet Holiday Video

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'

John Travolta Shows Family Thanksgiving Dinner While Thanking Fans for 'Everything You Do for Me'

John Travolta Wishes His 'Beautiful' Son Ben a Happy 11th Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You'

John Travolta Smiles with 10-Year-Old Son Ben in Beach Day Selfie for Halloween

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday: 'We Miss and Love You Very Much'

John Travolta Poses with Daughter Ella on Set of Her New Movie Get Lost as Filming Wraps

John Travolta Recalls Discussing Death with Son Ben, 10, After Wife Kelly Preston Died

Kelly Preston's Costar on Her Final Film Says Late Actress Was 'So Vibrant' on Set
John Travolta Beams Over Grown-Up Daughter Ella's New Movie Role: 'I'm a Very Proud Dad!'
John Travolta Says Late Wife Kelly Preston Was 'Very Proud' of Her Final Film, Off the Rails
John Travolta Celebrates First Father's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston
Ella Travolta Pays Tribute to Mother Kelly Preston on Mother's Day: Your 'Love Is Ever Lasting'



John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Ben Read The Night Before Christmas in Sweet Holiday Video

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'

John Travolta Shows Family Thanksgiving Dinner While Thanking Fans for 'Everything You Do for Me'

John Travolta Wishes His 'Beautiful' Son Ben a Happy 11th Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You'

John Travolta Smiles with 10-Year-Old Son Ben in Beach Day Selfie for Halloween

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday: 'We Miss and Love You Very Much'

John Travolta Poses with Daughter Ella on Set of Her New Movie Get Lost as Filming Wraps

John Travolta Recalls Discussing Death with Son Ben, 10, After Wife Kelly Preston Died

Kelly Preston's Costar on Her Final Film Says Late Actress Was 'So Vibrant' on Set

John Travolta Beams Over Grown-Up Daughter Ella's New Movie Role: 'I'm a Very Proud Dad!'

John Travolta Says Late Wife Kelly Preston Was 'Very Proud' of Her Final Film, Off the Rails

John Travolta Celebrates First Father's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston

Ella Travolta Pays Tribute to Mother Kelly Preston on Mother's Day: Your 'Love Is Ever Lasting'

John Travolta Shares Tribute on First Mother's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston: We 'Miss You'

Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston and Cicely Tyson Remembered in Oscars 2021 In Memoriam

John Travolta on Finding His Own Path After Kelly Preston's Death: 'Grief Is Very Personal'

John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday: 'I Love You'

John Travolta Celebrates 'Most Beautiful' Daughter Ella on Her 21st Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You!'

John Travolta is Selling the Maine Mansion He Shared with Late Wife Kelly Preston for $5 Million

John Travolta Thanks Fans for Their Support on His First Thanksgiving Since Kelly Preston's Death

Olivia Newton-John Says Kelly Preston Was a 'Beautiful Light in the World' 3 Months After Her Death

John Travolta Shares Throwback Wedding Photo in Honor of Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday

Zach Braff Calls Out Emmys for Excluding Nick Cordero and Sam Lloyd from In Memoriam Segment

Adam Levine Recalls Giving Kelly Preston a 'Real French Kiss' in 'She Will Be Loved' Video

John Travolta and Daughter Share Sweet Dance in Honor of Kelly Preston: 'Dancing in Memory of Momma'

Load More
