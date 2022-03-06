Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is an English reality TV star and television personality. As the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, she is best known for starring on the MTV's The Osbournes alongside her family from 2002 to 2005. She also previously co-hosted E!'s Fashion Police from 2010 to 2015 and served as a judge on Project Runway Junior from 2015 to 2016.
Kelly Osbourne
Full Name
Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne
Hometown
London, England
twitter
kellyosbourne
instagram
kellyosbourne
Notable Projects
The Osbournes
Born
10/27/1984
Age
37

FAQs

Who is Kelly Osbourne dating?

Kelly Osbourne is currently in a relationship with Slipknot rocker, Sid Wilson.

Why did Kelly Osbourne leave 'Fashion Police?'

Kelly Osbourne left E!'s 'Fashion Police' in 2015. At the time of her departure, the network released a statement saying that Osbourne was leaving in order to "pursue other opportunities."

Where did Kelly Osbourne grow up?

Kelly Osbourne was born in Westminster, England, and spent much of her childhood in Buckinghamshire, according to a 2014 profile in The New York Times.

Most Recent

Sharon Osbourne Celebrates 20 Years of The Osbournes with Jack and Kelly: 'F— I'm Old'
"Thank you all for being the perfect house guests," Sharon Osbourne wrote on Instagram, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her family's eponymous MTV reality series The Osbournes
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Smooch from Her 'Soulmate' Sid Wilson
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple is "very happy" together
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Step Out for Family Gathering After Source Says They're 'Very Happy'
Kelly Osbourne and the Slipknot rocker have been friends for years after first meeting in 1999
Kelly Osbourne Travels Abroad with Gigantic Pillow of Sid Wilson: 'I Take My Baby' Everywhere
Kelly Osbourne brought a realistic-looking pillow of Sid Wilson on her trip overseas, she revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Are 'Very Happy Together' After Meeting Over Two Decades Ago: Source
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson first crossed paths in 1999, a source tells PEOPLE
FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 Canceled amid Rising COVID Cases
New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, which was set to be hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong live in Times Square for the second year in a row, will no longer happen
More Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Fat Shaming' Email: This 'Has Been the Hardest Year of My Life'
The former Fashion Police star shared in April that she had "relapsed" after nearly four years of sobriety
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 5 Months of Sobriety on 37th Birthday: 'I Am Filled with So Much Gratitude'
Kelly Osbourne revealed she had relapsed in April, after nearly four years of sobriety
Kelly Osbourne Says She's 'Never Felt Pain Like This' After Dog Polly Dies
Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Alcohol Relapse, Says 'Supportive' Boyfriend Helped Her Out
Kelly Osbourne on Wanting Kids and Feeling 'Behind' in Life Due to Her Struggle with Addiction
Kelly Osbourne Says Her Addiction Began When She Was Prescribed Vicodin as a 13-Year-Old
Kelly Osbourne Denies Getting Plastic Surgery: 'Let's Squash These Stupid Rumors'

While she hasn't gone under the knife, Kelly Osbourne said she has gotten a "couple of injections" in her lips, jaw and forehead

All Kelly Osbourne

