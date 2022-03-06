Kelly Osbourne
- Full Name
- Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne
- Hometown
- London, England
- kellyosbourne
- kellyosbourne
- Notable Projects
- The Osbournes
- Born
- 10/27/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- Who is Kelly Osbourne dating?
Kelly Osbourne is currently in a relationship with Slipknot rocker, Sid Wilson.
- Why did Kelly Osbourne leave 'Fashion Police?'
Kelly Osbourne left E!'s 'Fashion Police' in 2015. At the time of her departure, the network released a statement saying that Osbourne was leaving in order to "pursue other opportunities."
- Where did Kelly Osbourne grow up?
Kelly Osbourne was born in Westminster, England, and spent much of her childhood in Buckinghamshire, according to a 2014 profile in The New York Times.